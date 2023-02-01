Janelle Monáe Teases A Return To Music With ‘Float’

Janelle Monáe is coming off of an incredible year that saw them become a proper movie star. Now it seems that 2023 will be about returning to their musical roots.

The singer and actor has posted several snippets of an unreleased song apparently titled “Float” on their Instagram, complete with a handful of fun, revealing videos.

The latest clip sees the superstar having a ball in the pool with friends, and it features plenty of close-ups of women in skimpy bikinis and Monáe wearing nothing but what appears to be gold paint on their breasts. It’s a bit scandalous, for sure, and it seems like this forthcoming era of their musical career is going to be sexier than ever.

The song features the lyrics, “No I’m not the same / I think I done changed / See, somethin’ not the same / I used to walk into the room head down / I don’t walk, now I float / Float all of my/ Float all of this / Float,” according to Genius.

Monáe has actually been teasing “Float” for some time now, and their socials are filled with images and short visuals associated with the song.

On December 1, they used their birthday to post a video showing them jamming out to the music that soundtracks the tune.

A few days later, they shared an explicit upload thanking fans for their love on their birthday. In that clip, they twirl to a mariachi band while wearing a skirt and…not much else. Monáe began the caption on that post by saying, simply, “Still floating.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle “Jane” Monáe (@janellemonae)

Recently, the superstar also uploaded photos of them sitting in a recording studio and singing into a microphone, signifying that yes, new music is on the way.

Monáe has been busy lately with their blooming acting career, which took off in an incredible way in 2022. After appearing in films like Moonlight, Hidden Figures, and Antebellum, as well as TV programs such as Sex, Explained and Homecoming throughout the past several years, they starred in Netflix’s highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Their performance received rave reviews, and it might be an important stepping stone to them becoming not just a talented and successful actor, but a real movie star.

“Float” appears to be the first taste of a new musical chapter for Monáe, which fans have been eagerly awaiting. While they doled out two singles in 2021, neither one picked up much steam, as it appears they were one-off releases and not tracks that received proper promotion.

Monáe last released an album back in 2018, when Dirty Computer became perhaps their highest-rated full-length yet. The set produced the jam “Make Me Feel” and earned the talent a pair of Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Music Video for “Pynk,” though they didn’t walk away a winner – yet again.