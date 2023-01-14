Madonna Is Going On A Career Retrospective Tour

Madonna launched her career as an artist 40 years ago, and she is planning on celebrating the incredible milestone in the manner she knows best — by touring the world and performing her plethora of hits to crowds of thousands of adoring fans.

Madonna is planning a tour for later in 2023 that will serve as a “career retrospective,” according to music industry trade publication Billboard, which cited sources in the business.

These are early days for the tour, so little is known about the venture, but the mere mention of a new run of shows by the Queen of Pop is enough to get her name trending and fans everywhere jumping up and down for joy.

According to Billboard, the tour – which as of yet doesn’t have a name – will take the pop superstar around the world. The trek is expected to include several nights at the O2 arena in London, and if that engagement is any indication as to how intense the bookings may be, Madonna may be gearing up to stay in each city for more than one performance.

When it comes to what songs will be featured on the setlist, it’s anyone’s guess as to which tunes Madonna will choose. She has an extensive back catalog of smashes and fan favorites to choose from, as she’s released 14 full-length albums and nearly 100 singles throughout her decades as a powerhouse.

There are a handful of tracks that are certain to make the cut – “Vogue,” “Material Girl,” and “Ray of Light” come to mind – but there’s no telling what else will be included. Since this unnamed tour is supposed to look back at her entire career, she may decide on some often-overlooked cuts.

What is seemingly absent from this news is any mention of new music. Throughout her career, Madonna has always toured to promote albums and push a specific era, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this time around.

This upcoming tour (which still hasn’t been officially announced by the singer or anyone connected to her, for the record) follows Madonna’s recent focus on making the most of her back catalog of hits.

Last year, she released a new compilation titled Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, which featured remixes of some of her most beloved tunes and which broke into the top 10 on album charts all around the world last summer.

She also doled out a previously unavailable single, and she partnered with a number of up-and-coming acts to reinvent some of her past wins.

These days, Madonna only ventures out on a concert trek every few years, so the report of a new chance for fans to see her perform live is always welcomed warmly. She last played to crowds in 2019 and 2020 on the Madame X Tour, which saw her booking smaller venues for a special kind of show.

The Grammy winner’s global touring grosses passed the $1 billion mark long ago, and she remains one of the most successful live performers of all time.

She continues to hold the record for the highest-grossing trek by a female musician of all time, as her Sticky & Sweet Tour, which consisted of 85 shows, racked up at least $408 million in ticket sales.