Man Yells Anti-Gay Slur at Woman Before Punching Her

Police in New York City are searching for a man who allegedly yelled an anti-gay slur at a woman in a Bronx deli before attacking her.

The woman, 25, was inside 120 Circle Deli on Hugh Grant Circle near Virginia Avenue, in the Bronx’s Unionport neighborhood around 11:25 a.m. last week when she was suddenly accosted by the man,

The man reportedly yelled, “F****t!” before slugging her in the mouth, according to police.

The woman fell to the ground, and the attacker ran out of the deli, escaping via a Pelham-bound No. 6 train, reports the New York Daily News.

Medics who arrived on scene treated the woman for a laceration on her lip.

The attacker is described as 6’1″ and in his late 30s. Surveillance photos show him wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, a white mask, and plastic bags around his feet.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident

Those with information about the incident or the alleged attacker are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).