Miley Cyrus Is Making 2023 Pop Right Out Of The Gate

Miley Cyrus ensured that her fans had a fantastic New Year’s Eve with more than just her campy televised special.

She also shocked many by announcing – in her own way – that new music is coming very, very soon.

Those who tuned in to watch Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party were treated to a lovely surprise — as long as they didn’t change the channel or mute the commercials.

During one break, the singer aired an ad of her own. The short clip features Cyrus singing what is expected to be a refrain from a newly-announced upcoming song.

The tune includes her repeating the phrase, “Can love you better / I can love you better, baby” several times, though in the commercial it was performed completely a capella, so nobody knows exactly what this forthcoming single will actually sound like.

At the end of the visual, text appears that tells the world that Cyrus’ new single is called “Flowers” and that it will drop on Friday, January 13.

Cyrus herself appears in the commercial as well, walking down the street looking the part of a rock star. The singer is stunning in sunglasses, blonde hair, and a shiny gold outfit.

While neither Cyrus nor her label has shared more info, it’s almost certain that “Flowers” is set to be the first taste of a new album.

The singer signed to Columbia Records recently, and several musicians have shared photos with her in the studio, alluding to the fact that she has been busy working on new art.

For those who didn’t tune in to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Cyrus shared the short visual on her social media accounts.

While superfans may have caught it on TV originally, both “Miley Cyrus” and “Flowers” began trending online almost immediately after the Grammy nominee posted the treatment and made sure the whole world knew that music is on the way.

“Flowers” will be Cyrus’ first new single as a lead artist since she stopped promoting her last album Plastic Hearts nearly two years ago. Since then, she has teamed up with musicians such as The Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X, and a super group including Elton John to remake the Metallica classic “Nothing Else Matters.”

Cyrus did share a live album in mid-2022 titled Attention: Miley Live, which featured a rockier sound, as did Plastic Hearts. While fans enjoyed the set, it did not make much of a commercial impact, so for casual listeners, this upcoming era appears to be her first in some time.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party returned for the second year, and by all measures, it seems like it was a major success.

The party featured musical performances and banter between Cyrus and Parton, as well as special guests like Fletcher, Sia–who joined the group for several cuts and shared her own viral “Unstoppable” – as well as Paris Hilton, who scored the biggest moment of the night by appearing for the last part of her own smash “Stars Are Blind.”