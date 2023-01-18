Netflix Cancels ‘Uncoupled’ After One Season

Another one of Netflix’s LGBTQ-themed programming has sadly bitten the dust.

The streaming giant has decided not to move forward with Uncoupled, ending the show’s run after just one season.

The program received fairly positive reviews from critics, but it seemingly didn’t perform well enough for the company to order a second helping of episodes. While the series was welcomed warmly upon its arrival in summer 2022, it apparently didn’t stick, and if subscribers don’t continue to catch on and watch, it seems there isn’t a need for more.

Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as a middle-aged gay man named Michael Lawson living in New York City who suddenly finds himself single when his partner Colin McKenna (Tuc Watkins) decides to leave him after 17 years without warning.

The show focuses on how the real estate agent proceeds with his life, leaning on his friends to learn how the dating game has changed and how he can function on his own.

While Uncoupled is a comedy, it also explored many dark, sometimes sad themes, such as starting over in life and loneliness. It was praised for its laughs, but also for centering a certain type of character who isn’t usually made the star of a TV show.

The series also featured Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, and Marcia Gay Harden and included guest stars such as André De Shields and Harris’ real-life husband David Burtka.

Uncoupled is the latest creation from writer/director/producer Darren Star. The multihyphenate is perhaps best known (at least in the gay community) as the man behind the incredibly successful series Sex and the City (and its spin-off And Just Like That… ), but he has also created such memorable programs as Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Younger, and recently, Emily In Paris.

Uncoupled is one of several shows that have received the axe from Netflix so far in 2023, and it seems that the company is not being shy about quickly canceling programs that aren’t attracting a large enough audience. The streamer has also put an end to series like Inside Job (which had actually been renewed before later being canceled) and 1899.

While Harris is surely upset about the ending of Uncoupled, he already has his next TV gig lined up. The Emmy and Tony winner is slated to appear in the upcoming installment of legendary science fiction program Doctor Who, though details about what will happen with that brand and when fans can watch have not yet been shared.