Taylor Swift Falls Hard For Trans Model In Music Video

Taylor Swift’s just-released music video is a bit more risque than some fans may be used to, as it features her falling hard and getting cozy with trans heartthrob Laith Ashley.

The superstar singer released the video for her single “Lavender Haze” on Friday, January 27, keeping the promotion of her latest album Midnights going.

The clip was written and directed by Swift herself, as she has recently taken over many duties for her visuals as she continues to prove her talent as a director.

The “Lavender Haze” video opens with Swift in bed, waking up next to Ashley, and both are seen not wearing much.

The singer dons an oversized t-shirt, while her model beau’s bare, hairy chest is on full display – proving that Swift knows her gay audience will be enjoying this one.

It doesn’t take long before the special effects take over and the entire production becomes much more magical. Swift sits with a rain cloud over her head, finds entire galaxies on her lover’s back, and even sees Ashley on the news and puts her hands right through the TV.

Throughout the video, Swift looks gorgeous in a number of fairly low-key outfits, all of which are reminiscent of the much more fashionable disco era. She dons glittery eye makeup and furry coats, but none of it is too over-the-top – at least not for a pop music clip.

Unsurprisingly, Swift focuses on all things purple, from the smoke that fills the room as she and others dance to the flowers growing out of her living room (yes, that’s right) to her sartorial choices – the saturation matches the song’s title, and it all comes together to paint a beautiful and colorful picture.

Toward the end of the video, Swift and Ashley cuddle together on the floor of what looks like a very chill party. Clearly, the two have love for one another, and the attraction is palpable.

Ashley took to his Instagram to show his gratitude to the Grammy and Emmy winner, saying, “Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical.”

In the same caption, he continued by highlighting how important this moment is, adding, “Thank you for being an ally. Representation matters. AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!”

“Lavender Haze” is the second official single from Swift’s album Midnights, which arrived in October 2022.

The set, her tenth full-length, was met with widespread critical acclaim and applause from fans the world over. The CD went right to No. 1 everywhere, racking up previously-unknown first-week consumption numbers.

The week the title debuted on the Billboard charts, Swift became the first artist in history to occupy the entire top 10 on the Hot 100 at once with different tracks from the album.

Leading the way was “Anti-Hero,” which debuted at No. 1 and ended up living on the chart’s throne for longer than any other cut in her discography.

Now, she’s looking to replicate that success with “Lavender Haze,” which narrowly missed out on the highest tier on the Hot 100 (it peaked at No. 13), but which could easily become another massive single for the rule-breaker.