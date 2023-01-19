The 2023 BAFTA Nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front Leads With 14

Award season continues unabated, with yet another round of high-profile nominations revealed, with this latest list causing entertainment media to jump for joy for some nods and also decry the lack of attention other talents and projects received.
The nominees for the 2023 BAFTAs have been announced, and while there are many familiar titles and artists included, the British Academy Film Awards organization has favored one title above all others, and it is in stark contrast to what is receiving the same type of praise in the U.S.
The remake of All Quiet on the Western Front leads the charge with 14 nominations, beating out the next most-nominated films, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin, by four nods.
Interestingly, the picture has only managed one or two nominations at most of the major American film ceremonies, so its performance at the BAFTAs is already surprising.
The 2023 BAFTAs will take place on February 19 and air on BBC networks.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 2023 BAFTAs
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front – Malte Grunert
The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh
Elvis – Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang
Tár – Todd Field, Scott Lambert and Alexandra Milchan
Best Director
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler – Elvis as Elvis Presley
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin as Pádraic Súilleabháin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale as Charlie
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as Leo Grande / Connor
Paul Mescal – Aftersun as Calum Paterson
Bill Nighy – Living as Mr. Williams
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King as General Nanisca
Ana de Armas – Blonde as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe
Danielle Deadwyler – Till as Mamie Till-Mobley
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as Nancy Stokes / Susan Robinson
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Quan Wang
For years, Taylor Swift has been steadily working her way into the film industry in a number of ways, becoming a bigger and bigger presence in the business. Now, she’s slated to make perhaps the grandest jump into the space with her own feature-length film.
American film production company Searchlight Pictures has announced that Swift will direct a movie based on a script she wrote herself. At press time, no other details are available about the project, including a title, release date, or even a general description of what the film is about.
In a statement obtained by Pitchfork, Searchlight Pictures presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield went all-in on working with Swift, saying, “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”
In 1949, Jean Cocteau organized a festival to celebrate overlooked, shocking, and experimental works of cinema that the gay, influential avant-garde filmmaker named after a French phrase literally meaning "cursed films."
Cocteau never got around to producing a second edition of the festival, which didn't end up happening until just a few years ago, nearly 70 years after the original.
Revived by the L.A. nonprofit cultural center Highways Performance Space & Gallery, the showcase and celebration of outré films returns this year for a fourth edition that continues the pandemic-born innovation of offering both live, in-person screenings in Los Angeles as well as online streaming.
Just a short time ago, the governing body behind the Academy Awards (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, or simply AMPAS) released its annual shortlists for a number of categories at the upcoming Oscars.
One of the most visible submissions in a field that often doesn't generate much publicity has officially been ruled out of contention, ending a campaign that had been rather exciting to watch.
Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film didn't end up on the list of potential nominees in the Best Live Action Short Film category.
Fifteen projects that aren't quite as long as features have been announced as possible future winners, but sadly Swift's visual is not one of them. Many saw her chances of earning one of the five spaces as a long shot, but Swift was clearly not deterred in shooting for the stars, and no one can say she didn't give it her all.
