The 2023 BAFTA Nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front Leads With 14

The remake of 'All Quiet on the Western Front' swept the nomination categories for the British Academy Film Awards.

By on January 19, 2023

All Quiet on the Western Front – Photo: Netflix

Award season continues unabated, with yet another round of high-profile nominations revealed, with this latest list causing entertainment media to jump for joy for some nods and also decry the lack of attention other talents and projects received.

The nominees for the 2023 BAFTAs have been announced, and while there are many familiar titles and artists included, the British Academy Film Awards organization has favored one title above all others, and it is in stark contrast to what is receiving the same type of praise in the U.S.

The remake of All Quiet on the Western Front leads the charge with 14 nominations, beating out the next most-nominated films, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin, by four nods.

Interestingly, the picture has only managed one or two nominations at most of the major American film ceremonies, so its performance at the BAFTAs is already surprising.

The 2023 BAFTAs will take place on February 19 and air on BBC networks.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2023 BAFTAs

Best Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – Malte Grunert
  • The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh
  • Elvis – Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang
  • Tár – Todd Field, Scott Lambert and Alexandra Milchan

Best Director

  • Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best Actor in a Leading Role

  • Austin Butler – Elvis as Elvis Presley
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin as Pádraic Súilleabháin
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale as Charlie
  • Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as Leo Grande / Connor
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun as Calum Paterson
  • Bill Nighy – Living as Mr. Williams

Best Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King as General Nanisca
  • Ana de Armas – Blonde as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe
  • Danielle Deadwyler – Till as Mamie Till-Mobley
  • Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as Nancy Stokes / Susan Robinson
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Quan Wang

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin as Colm Doherty
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin as Dominic Kearney
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse as Charlie Cullen
  • Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front as Stanislaus “Kat” Katczinsky
  • Micheal Ward – Empire of Light as Stephen

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda
  • Hong Chau – The Whale as Liz
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin as Siobhán Súilleabháin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre
  • Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness as Abigail
  • Carey Mulligan – She Said as Megan Twohey

Best Original Screenplay

  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
  • Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
  • Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Best Animated Film

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Best Documentary

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Navalny

Best Film Not in the English Language

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Corsage
  • Decision to Leave
  • The Quiet Girl

Best Casting

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Editing

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Make Up & Hair

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
  • The Whale

Best Original Score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Production Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Special Visual Effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding British Film

  • Aftersun
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian and Charles
  • Empire of Light
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Living
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
  • See How They Run
  • The Swimmers
  • The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • Aftersun
  • Blue Jean
  • Electric Malady
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Rebellion

Best British Short Animation

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • Middle Watch
  • Your Mountain is Waiting

Best British Short Film

  • The Ballad of Olive Morris
  • Bazigaga
  • Bus Girl
  • A Drifting Up
  • An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star Award

  • Naomi Ackie
  • Sheila Atim
  • Emma Mackey
  • Daryl McCormack
  • Aimee Lou Wood

