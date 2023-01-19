The 2023 BAFTA Nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front Leads With 14

Award season continues unabated, with yet another round of high-profile nominations revealed, with this latest list causing entertainment media to jump for joy for some nods and also decry the lack of attention other talents and projects received.

The nominees for the 2023 BAFTAs have been announced, and while there are many familiar titles and artists included, the British Academy Film Awards organization has favored one title above all others, and it is in stark contrast to what is receiving the same type of praise in the U.S.

The remake of All Quiet on the Western Front leads the charge with 14 nominations, beating out the next most-nominated films, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin, by four nods.

Interestingly, the picture has only managed one or two nominations at most of the major American film ceremonies, so its performance at the BAFTAs is already surprising.

The 2023 BAFTAs will take place on February 19 and air on BBC networks.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2023 BAFTAs

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – Malte Grunert

The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh

Elvis – Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang

Tár – Todd Field, Scott Lambert and Alexandra Milchan

Best Director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler – Elvis as Elvis Presley

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin as Pádraic Súilleabháin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale as Charlie

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as Leo Grande / Connor

Paul Mescal – Aftersun as Calum Paterson

Bill Nighy – Living as Mr. Williams

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King as General Nanisca

Ana de Armas – Blonde as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe

Danielle Deadwyler – Till as Mamie Till-Mobley

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as Nancy Stokes / Susan Robinson

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Quan Wang

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin as Colm Doherty

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin as Dominic Kearney

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse as Charlie Cullen

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front as Stanislaus “Kat” Katczinsky

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light as Stephen

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda

Hong Chau – The Whale as Liz

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin as Siobhán Súilleabháin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness as Abigail

Carey Mulligan – She Said as Megan Twohey

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field – Tár

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Best Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Make Up & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

The Whale

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Best British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Best British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star Award