The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: All the Nominees

Smack dab in the middle of award season, one more list of possible winners has been released — and this one is even gayer than the Oscars and the Grammys combined.

On Wednesday, GLAAD released its annual list of nominees for its namesake award ceremony, which celebrates everything connected to the LGBTQ community in the media space, from music to TV to film to journalism and more.

While some of the lists are populated by well-known names and titles, GLAAD also makes space for talents and projects that might not have reached the same level of fame.

The organization, which raises money for its advocacy and impactful work via the GLAAD Media Awards, also highlights journalists, articles, low-budget films, and even comic books that made waves and resonated with LGBTQ fans throughout 2022.

Two ceremonies will be held this year, with the first taking place in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 30. The second will be held in New York City at the Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 13.

Here are all the nominees for the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards:

Outstanding Music Artist

Anitta, Versions of Me (Warner Records)

Betty Who, BIG! (BMG)

Demi Lovato, HOLY FVCK (Island Records)

FLETCHER, Girl of My Dreams (Capitol Records)

Hayley Kiyoko, PANORAMA (Atlantic Records)

Honey Dijon, Black Girl Magic (Classic Music Company)

Kim Petras, Slut Pop (Republic Records)

MUNA, MUNA (Saddest Factory Records)

Orville Peck, Bronco (Columbia Records)

Rina Sawayama, Hold the Girl (Dirty Hit)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Brooke Eden (BBR Music Group)

Doechii (Capitol Records)

Dove Cameron (Columbia Records)

Dreamer Isioma (AWAL Recordings)

Ethel Cain (Daughters of Cain Records)

Isaac Dunbar (RCA Records)

Jordy (300 Entertainment, Elektra Records)

Omar Apollo (Warner Records)

Renee Rapp (Interscope Records)

Steve Lacy (RCA Records)

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

A Man Called Otto (Sony Pictures)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Bros (Universal Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Lightyear (Pixar)

Nope (Universal Pictures)

Scream (Paramount Pictures)

Spoiler Alert (Focus Features)

Strange World (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV

Anything’s Possible (Prime Video)

B-Boy Blues (BET)

A Christmas to Treasure (Lifetime)

Crush (Hulu)

Do Revenge (Netflix)

The Fallout (HBO Max)

Fire Island (Hulu)

The Holiday Sitter (Hallmark)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Wildhood (Hulu)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

Anaïs in Love (Magnolia Pictures)

Benediction (Roadside Attractions)

Death and Bowling (Wolfe Releasing)

Firebird (Roadside Attractions)

Girl Picture (Strand Releasing)

The Inspection (A24)

My Policeman (Prime Video)

Neptune Frost (Kino Lorber)

The Swimmer (Strand Releasing)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (HBO)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Mama’s Bo y (HBO)

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back (STARZ)

Mormon No More (Hulu)

Queer for Fear (Shudder)

Sirens (Oscilloscope)

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Derry Girls (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Chucky (Syfy)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

P-Valley (STARZ)

September Mornings (Prime Video)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount Plus)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Outstanding New TV Series

A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Heartbreak High (Netflix)

High School (Amazon Freevee)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Queer as Folk (Peacock)

The Rookie: Feds (ABC)

The Sandman (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Willow (Disney+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

American Horror Story: NYC (FX)

The Ignorant Angels (Hulu)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block (HGTV)

The Come Up (Freeform)

Family Karma (Bravo)

Generation Drag (Discovery+)

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix)

Mathis Family Matters (E!)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

Southern Hospitality (Bravo)

Trixie Motel (Discovery+)

We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program – Competition

The Big Brunch (HBO Max)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Upcycle Nation (Fuse)

The Voice (NBC)

Worst Cooks in America (Food Network)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Adoptasaurus Rex” Dino Ranch (Disney Junior)

“Family Picnic” Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Firebuds (Disney Junior)

“The Mint Gala” Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Netflix)

Pinecone & Pony (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Animated

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

Battle Kitty (Netflix)

Big Nate (Nickelodeon)

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon, Paramount+)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Netflix)

Trevor: The Musical (Disney+)

Zombies 3 (Disney+)

Outstanding Broadway Production

& Juliet

Ain’t No Mo

Kimberly Akimbo

A Strange Loop

Take Me Out

Outstanding Video Game

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Desta: The Memories Between (ustwo games)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

Need for Speed: Unbound (Criterion Games/Electronic Arts)

SIGNALIS (rose-engine/Humble Games)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K Games)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Gearbox Software/2K Games)

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Blizzard Entertainment)

Wylde Flowers (Studio Drydock)

Outstanding Comic Book

I Hate This Place , by Kyle Starks, Artyom Topilin, Lee Loughridge, Pat Brosseau (Image Comics)

Immortal X-Men , by Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, Michele Bandini, David Curiel, Dijjo Lima, Clayton Cowles (Marvel Comics)

New Mutants , by Vita Ayala, Danny Lore, Charlie Jane Anders, Danilo Beyruth, Rod Reis, Jan Duursema, Guillermo Sanna, Alex Lins, Alberto Alburquerque, Ro Stein, Ted Brandt, Dan Brown, Ruth Redmond, Carlos Lopez, Tamra Bonvillain, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

The Nice House on the Lake , by James Tynion IV, Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Jordie Bellaire, Andworld Design (DC Comics)

Poison Ivy , by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Sins of the Black Flamingo , by Andrew Wheeler, Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain, Aditya Bidikar (Image Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra , by Alyssa Wong, Minkyu Jung, Natacha Bustos, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

Superman: Son of Kal-El , by Tom Taylor, Nicole Maines, John Timms, Cian Tormey, Raul Fernandez, Bruno Redondo, Wade Von Grawbadger, Adriano Lucas, Clayton Henry, Ruairi Coleman, Scott Hanna, Hi-Fi Color, Federico Blee, Wes Abbott, Matt Herms, Marcelo Maiolo, Romulo Fajardo, Jr., Dave Sharpe, Bruno Redondo (DC Comics)

Tim Drake: Robin , by Meghan Fitzmartin, Riley Rossmo, Lee Loughridge, Tom Napolitano, Rob Leigh (DC Comics)

Wynd: The Throne in the Sky , by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Andworld Design (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Chef’s Kiss , by Jarrett Melendez, Danica Brine, Hank Jones, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Oni Press)

Coven , by Jennifer Dugan, Kit Seaton (Putnam)

DC Pride 2022 (DC Comics) [anthology]

Doughnuts and Doom , by Balazs Lorinczi (Top Shelf Productions)

Fine: A Comic About Gender , by Rhea Ewing (W.W. Norton & Company)

Galaxy: The Prettiest Star , by Jadzia Axelrod, Jess Taylor (DC Comics)

Heartstopper Volume 4 , by Alice Oseman (Graphix)

Magical Boy , by The Kao (Graphix)

Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 (Marvel Comics) [anthology]

Young Men in Love (A Wave Blue World) [anthology]

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“David Archuleta” The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)

“Don’t Say Gay” The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

“Here I Am” Tamron Hall (ABC)

“Jackie Goldschneider & Danny Pellegrino” Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)

“JoJo Siwa Celebrates Her Golden Birthday” The View (ABC)

“LGBTQ Trailblazers” If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox (E!)

“Spirit Day” The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

“Transgender Rights II” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

“Virtel It Like It Is: Gay Velma Drives GOP Mad” Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

“The War Over Gender” The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Critics Say New School Policies In Florida Ostracize LGBTQ Students” PBS Newshour (PBS)

“A History That Never Should Have Been: Julius’ Bar” PIX11 Morning News (WPIX-TV [New York])

“How Psychiatrist ‘Dr. Anonymous’ Impacted The Fight For Gay Rights” Sunday TODAY (NBC)

“HIV in the Deep South” In Real Life (Scripps News)

“Inside The Effort To Ban Conversion Therapy” (NBC News NOW)

“Introducing Nora J.S. Reichardt” (WOI/KCWI-TV [Des Moines])

“Life As A Trans Soldier” VICE News Tonight (VICE)

“Man Who Helped Stop The Club Q Shooter: ‘I’m Just A Normal Guy’” Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

“The Show Must Go On – Pride Events Targeted” Nightline (ABC)

“The Struggle Of Coming Out In A Religious Family” Good Morning America (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

“Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary” (NBC News NOW)

“Families of Trans Kids Are Seeking Sanctuary” VICE News Tonight (VICE)

“NY1 Celebrates Pride: The New Generation” (Spectrum News NY1)

“Our America: Who I’m Meant To Be” (ABC Localish)

“PRIDE | To Be Seen” Soul of a Nation (ABC)

“Pride And Backlash” (NBC News NOW)

“Pride of Stage and Screen” (MSNBC)

“This Is Football” Beyond Limits (CBS)

“Unapologetic: A Conversation on Pride” (MSG Network)

“VIRAL: A World Without AIDS” (ABC News Live)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special

“25 News: Celebrating Our Pride” (KXXV-TV [Waco])

“Chris Hayes on the Right-Wing War on LGBTQ Existence” All In with Chris Hayes (MSNBC)

“Don Lemon on the Anti-LGBTQ Congressman Who Attended His Gay Son’s Wedding” CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)

“GMA Out Loud: A Live Proposal in Times Square” Good Morning America (ABC)

“Joy-Ann Reid Interviews Will Larkins On Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill” The Reid Out (MSNBC)

“The Last Thing Before We Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day” The 11th Hour (MSNBC)

“Out Loud: ABC News Celebrates Pride” (ABC News Live)

“Reggie Aqui Interviews Doctor and Mpox Patient on His Experience” (KGO-TV [San Francisco])

“Robin Roberts Interviews Zander Moricz on His Censored Graduation Speech” Good Morning America (ABC)

“Symone Sanders-Townsend Interviews Colorado Springs Shooting Survivor Michael Anderson” SYMONE (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article

“Activists Face An Avalanche Of Anti-Transgender Bills” by Casey Parks ( The Washington Post )

“After Threats From Extremist Groups, LGBTQ Activists Rally In Support Of The Center” by Desiree Stennet ( Orlando Sentinel )

“A Country Music Comeback: Ty Herndon Knows He Should be Dead” by Jason Sheeler ( People )

“EXPLAINER: Pronouns, Nonbinary People and the Club Q Attack” by Jeff McMillan with Jesse Bedayn, Jim Mustian, Colleen Slevin, Jake Bleiberg, Lindsey Tanner (Associated Press)

“‘King Richard’ Star Aunjanue Ellis Speaks Her Truth About Being Bisexual: ‘I Am Queer – This Is Who I Am’” by Angelique Jackson ( Variety )

“Niecy Nash And Wife Jessica Are Sure Betts” by Demetria L. Lucas ( Essence )

“Pediatricians Who Serve Trans Youth Face Increasing Harassment. Lifesaving Care Could Be on the Line” by Madeleine Carlisle ( TIME )

“Pride And Prejudice And Fire Island” by E. Alex Jung ( New York Magazine )

“Take My Wheelchair,’ Club Q Victim Tells Nurse Upon Leaving 22-Day Hospital Stay” by Carol McKinley and Tina Siegfried ( The Gazette [Colorado Springs])

“Will Russia Bring Its War On LGBTQ People To Ukraine?” by Kate Linthicum ( Los Angeles Times )

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Metro Weekly

OUT

People

Variety

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“A 25-Year-Old Got In A Taxi Outside An N.Y.C. Gay Bar. He Was Dead An Hour Later” by Jay Valle (NBCNews.com)

“Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19” by Nico Lang (TheDailyBeast.com)

“Does Providing Prep, A Drug That Prevents H.I.V., Clash With Christian Beliefs? An Overview Of Church Teaching” by Michael J. O’Loughlin (AmericaMagazine.org)

“The Fear And Loathing Some People Show Sports Pride Events Brings Fear And Pain To This Fan” by Karleigh Webb (Outsports.com)

“‘I See Myself In Her’: Brittney Griner’s Russia Trial Resonates With Queer Black Women And Nonbinary People” by Orion Rummler (the19th.org)

“My Experience As A Target Of Kiwi Farms Speaks To A Scary Truth About Internet Culture” by Katelyn Burns (MSNBC.com)

“The New York Times, The Atlantic, More Keep Publishing Transphobia. Why?” by Lexi McMenamin (TeenVogue.com)

“School Board Meetings Are the New Frontline for LGBTQ+ Rights” by Colleen Hamilton (them.us)

“There Is No Legitimate ‘Debate’ Over Gender-Affirming Healthcare” by Kit O’Connell (TexasObserver.org)

“What’s So Scary About A Transgender Child?” by Emily St. James (Vox.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“+TALK: Sex, Dating & Disclosure” by Karl Schmid (PlusLifeMedia.com)

“Deaths In The Family” (Insider.com)

“Florida’s So-Called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Explained” (TampaBay.com)

“How Is the Gay Rodeo Different?” by Jordon Jones (PBS.org)

“How Medicine’s Fixation on the Sex Binary Harms Intersex People” (ScientificAmerican.com)

“How New Anti-LGBTQ Laws Echo An Infamous Conservative Activist’s Campaign From 1977” by John Avlon (CNN.com)

“Lawmakers Say Trans Athlete Bans Are About Protecting Women’s Sports …” by Julie Kleigman (SI.com)

“Logo’s Trans Youth Town Hall” by Raquel Willis (LogoTV.com)

“The Stonewall Generation Has Found Their Voice with Leslie Jordan & Donald M. Bell” (LGBTQNation.com)

“White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Opens Up About Brittney Griner’s Release” by Tracy E. Gilchrist (AdvocateChannel.com)

Outstanding Blog

Charlotte’s Web Thoughts

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

Mombian

My Fabulous Disease

The Reckoning

Outstanding Podcast

The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo (Studio71)

In The Deep: Stories that Shape Us (iHeartMedia)

Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang (iHeartMedia/Big Money Players)

Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)

LGBTQ&A (Jeffrey Masters, The Advocate)

PRIDECAST (iHeartMedia)

Sibling Rivalry (Studio71)

TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones (TransLash Media)

V Interesting (Lemonada Media)

Yass Jesus! (Audity)

Special Recognition

Alejandra Caraballo

Drag Story Hour

“Rothaniel” (HBO)

“The Lesbian Bar Project”

#Letters4TransKids

Learn more about the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards here.