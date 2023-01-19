The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: All the Nominees

Smack dab in the middle of award season, one more list of possible winners has been released — and this one is even gayer than the Oscars and the Grammys combined.
On Wednesday, GLAAD released its annual list of nominees for its namesake award ceremony, which celebrates everything connected to the LGBTQ community in the media space, from music to TV to film to journalism and more.
While some of the lists are populated by well-known names and titles, GLAAD also makes space for talents and projects that might not have reached the same level of fame.
The organization, which raises money for its advocacy and impactful work via the GLAAD Media Awards, also highlights journalists, articles, low-budget films, and even comic books that made waves and resonated with LGBTQ fans throughout 2022.
Two ceremonies will be held this year, with the first taking place in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 30. The second will be held in New York City at the Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 13.
Here are all the nominees for the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards:
Outstanding Music Artist
Anitta, Versions of Me (Warner Records)
Betty Who, BIG! (BMG)
Demi Lovato, HOLY FVCK (Island Records)
FLETCHER, Girl of My Dreams (Capitol Records)
Hayley Kiyoko, PANORAMA (Atlantic Records)
Honey Dijon, Black Girl Magic (Classic Music Company)
Kim Petras, Slut Pop (Republic Records)
MUNA, MUNA (Saddest Factory Records)
Orville Peck, Bronco (Columbia Records)
Rina Sawayama, Hold the Girl (Dirty Hit)
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist
Brooke Eden (BBR Music Group)
Doechii (Capitol Records)
Dove Cameron (Columbia Records)
Dreamer Isioma (AWAL Recordings)
Ethel Cain (Daughters of Cain Records)
Isaac Dunbar (RCA Records)
Jordy (300 Entertainment, Elektra Records)
Omar Apollo (Warner Records)
Renee Rapp (Interscope Records)
Steve Lacy (RCA Records)
Outstanding Film – Wide Release
A Man Called Otto (Sony Pictures)
Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)
Bros (Universal Pictures)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Lightyear (Pixar)
Nope (Universal Pictures)
Scream (Paramount Pictures)
Spoiler Alert (Focus Features)
Strange World (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Blizzard Entertainment)
Wylde Flowers (Studio Drydock)
Outstanding Comic Book
I Hate This Place, by Kyle Starks, Artyom Topilin, Lee Loughridge, Pat Brosseau (Image Comics)
Immortal X-Men, by Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, Michele Bandini, David Curiel, Dijjo Lima, Clayton Cowles (Marvel Comics)
New Mutants, by Vita Ayala, Danny Lore, Charlie Jane Anders, Danilo Beyruth, Rod Reis, Jan Duursema, Guillermo Sanna, Alex Lins, Alberto Alburquerque, Ro Stein, Ted Brandt, Dan Brown, Ruth Redmond, Carlos Lopez, Tamra Bonvillain, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)
The Nice House on the Lake, by James Tynion IV, Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Jordie Bellaire, Andworld Design (DC Comics)
Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)
Sins of the Black Flamingo, by Andrew Wheeler, Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain, Aditya Bidikar (Image Comics)
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, by Alyssa Wong, Minkyu Jung, Natacha Bustos, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)
Superman: Son of Kal-El, by Tom Taylor, Nicole Maines, John Timms, Cian Tormey, Raul Fernandez, Bruno Redondo, Wade Von Grawbadger, Adriano Lucas, Clayton Henry, Ruairi Coleman, Scott Hanna, Hi-Fi Color, Federico Blee, Wes Abbott, Matt Herms, Marcelo Maiolo, Romulo Fajardo, Jr., Dave Sharpe, Bruno Redondo (DC Comics)
Tim Drake: Robin, by Meghan Fitzmartin, Riley Rossmo, Lee Loughridge, Tom Napolitano, Rob Leigh (DC Comics)
Wynd: The Throne in the Sky, by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Andworld Design (BOOM! Studios)
It's been almost three years since the onset of the COVID pandemic, which completely upended nearly every part of human life, including television. Still, networks have not stopped or even slowed down, with an ever-increasing amount of new streaming services and shows trickling out.
One thing that is certain about the television of 2022 is how resilient TV is, and how it's going to take more than a worldwide pandemic to slow down the golden age of television.
10. What We Do In The Shadows
The mockumentary about a group of vampires aiming for world domination in Staten Island has only gotten better each year, with its fourth season showing the strongest consolidation of the show's comedy and narrative yet. Picking up from where it left off, the vampire comedy saw their group find jealousy and love while starting the hottest vampire nightclub in the world.
On Tuesday, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) was re-elected to a full six-year term, defeating Republican challenger Herschel Walker despite the latter's embrace of "culture war" issues and anti-LGBTQ attacks in the final weeks before the state's Dec. 6 runoff election.
Warnock ended up beating Walker, a former NFL star, by about three points, 51.4% to 48.6%. He also improved on his margin of victory compared to two years ago, when he unseated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler by a narrow two-point margin to win an abbreviated two-year term. Loeffler had previously been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in December 2019 to fill the seat once held by Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired due to health concerns.
Award season is officially in full swing as the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced earlier today.
Unlike the more prestigious Oscars or Emmys, the Globes honor both film and television, and are often seen as a precursor to both of those other ceremonies.
It's common to see the same titles and talents nominated in similar categories at the Globes and then the Oscars or Emmys, so these awards are watched very carefully by those looking to make predictions regarding future nominations.
On the movie front, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin ended up as the top nominated picture of the year, racking up eight nods. Up next is Everything Everywhere all at Once with half a dozen nominations, followed by The Fablemans, Babylon, and Elvis, which are tied for third place with five nominations apiece.
