5 Female Musicians Who Deserve to Headline the Super Bowl

Before Rihanna took to the field for her amazing performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl, a solo female musician hadn’t headlined the halftime show since Lady Gaga stunned audiences back in 2017. Many of the top women performers in the music industry have managed to snag the honor, but there are still quite a few who have yet to earn that spotlight — though they really should.

Here are five female solo stars who really should headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

Adele

Adele, undoubtedly one of the world’s most renowned musicians, has captivated audiences with her powerful voice and melodic tunes, but her fame has never earned her the coveted position of headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

With a vast collection of chart-topping hits, Adele would have no issue putting together a setlist, but it’s unlikely that she’s open to it at all, and she’s famously choosy about her performances. The Grammy Award winner has even decided to forgo touring, opting for a Las Vegas residency to promote her latest album, indicating her preference for a more relaxed performing schedule.

Taylor Swift

Of all the musicians who have yet to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, Taylor Swift’s absence from the biggest stage in music is particularly surprising.

Despite being one of the most successful musical artists of her generation, with a massive following and universal appeal, she has yet to take to the field.

With an extensive collection of hit songs, Swift’s high-energy performances and family-friendly image would undoubtedly be a crowd-pleaser for viewers at home. It’s plausible that she has been asked to perform at the Super Bowl, but it’s possible she’s waiting for the right moment.

Ariana Grande

At 29 years old, Ariana Grande is almost too young to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. (As the youngest top performer, Bruno Mars, was also 29 when he did so.)

Despite her age, Grande has already established herself as a successful musician, with a body of work that is well-known by most people. Her numerous hit songs, which are radio-friendly and which appeal to the masses, would almost all fit the bill.

Additionally, Grande is not known for causing controversy, which only adds to the mystery of why she has not yet been given the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Kelly Clarkson

Ever since winning American Idol, Kelly Clarkson has become a beloved figure in the music industry and is often referred to as America’s Sweetheart. Her talent and larger-than-life personality would be a perfect fit for the Super Bowl halftime show.

Despite not being known as a dancer or a standout performer, Clarkson’s powerhouse vocals have earned her recognition as one of the greatest vocalists of her time, and with the right production and backup crew, she could deliver top-notch performances of her biggest hits, leaving the audience in awe.

Such a halftime show would surely be one of the most memorable and enjoyable in Super Bowl history.

Pink

After singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in 2018, Pink was offered the opportunity to headline the following year’s halftime show, but she declined.

In a cover story interview with Billboard, the pop-rocker shared that she felt strongly that she was not the best fit for the honor. “They should only give it, because of the controversy, to African-American or Latina women for a while,” she stated.

Pink also revealed that if she were to headline the event, she’d “probably take a knee and get carried out.” Despite turning down the halftime show, if Pink ever does take the spotlight, she’ll undoubtedly bring her signature acrobatics to the performance, which she has become known for.