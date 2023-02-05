5 Must-Hear LGBTQ Albums In February 2023

February is shaping up to be a fantastic month for music lovers, filled with a healthy mix of new releases by LGBTQ stars as well as rising talents, and of course a handful of talents who have long been allies of the community and favorites among it as well.

From rock to pop to country (yes, country), there’s a lot to listen to in February.

Shania Twain – Queen of Me

Release Date: February 3

One of the all-time greatest in country music is starting February off right with her first album in five years, Queen of Me. While her chosen genre isn’t often associated with the LGBTQ community, Twain has made it a point throughout her career to embrace her gay fans, even appearing as a guest judge on a recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This time around, she’s just as happily rooted in country pop as ever, which should delight her longtime listeners.

Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn

Release Date: February 9

It’s difficult to accept, but Rebecca Black’s star-making single “Friday” was released a dozen years ago. Since the internet swarmed on the young performer, with many calling her debut release the worst song ever, she has refused to give up. That viral success did give her a name and a career, but it came with a price.

Amazingly, Black is set to release her debut album Let Her Burn after all this time, and for those who haven’t been paying attention since “Friday,” a lot has changed for the singer. She’s now openly queer, and her electronic pop tunes have been received warmly by fans and critics, showing she just needed a bit of time to learn.

Kelela – Raven

Release Date: February 10

Kelela is an Ethiopian-American singer, songwriter and producer who is widely regarded for her unique blend of electronic, R&B, and avant-pop music. She first rose to prominence within the music industry with her 2013 mixtape Cut 4 Me and has since been praised for her introspective and emotionally charged lyrics.

Raven is her second full-length release and first in five years. The album is a testament to Kelela’s versatility and artistry as she seamlessly weaves together elements of R&B, pop, and electronic music to speak about her experience as a queer, Black woman.

Pink – Trustfall

Release Date: February 17

Ahead of the release of her ninth, Pink has already shared two singles, though neither one has made much of a commercial impact in the U.S. Lead cut “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” is the perfect tune for moms driving their minivans – and I don’t mean that as an insult. Follow-up single “Trustfall” should be of more interest to younger listeners, as it’s a pure electro-pop gem just waiting to be discovered.

Pink built her brand as a brash pop-rock powerhouse, but lately, she’s been leaning more heavily into lighter sounds and themes in the genre, and that turn seems to be reflected in Trustfall, which follows 2019’s Hurts 2B Human.

Adam Lambert – High Drama

Release Date: February 24

Adam Lambert’s highly anticipated album “High Drama” is set to be released in late February 2023, and fans can’t wait to hear more of his exceptionally high voice. High Drama will mark his comeback as a solo star, as he’s been busy for the past several years touring the world as the lead singer of the rock band Queen.

The set, which is full of reimaginings and covers, has already seen a trio of tunes come out, including “Mad About the Boy,” “Ordinary World,” and “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Lambert’s last album, the slinky and sexy Velvet, was released in 2020 and received critical acclaim, though it didn’t make a commercial impact.