5 Things To Know About 070 Shake

070 Shake, whose real name is Daniela Velez-Brito, is a rising star in the music industry, known for her unique style and soulful voice. She’s one of many new talents whose output is near-impossible to describe, as it blends so many different styles — pop, alternative, ambient, and hip-hop — into one previously unknown sound.

While already one of the most exciting new acts to watch, she’s currently reaching the masses for perhaps the first time thanks to a clever and lucky collaboration. 070 Shake is featured on pop singer Raye’s current single “Escapism,” which has turned out to be something of a surprise hit. The tune blasted to No. 1 in the U.K. (where Raye is from), and it’s already a top 40 win in the U.S. as well.

Before she becomes a superstar, read on to learn five interesting facts about the 070 Shake.

Early Career and Name

Shake got her start in music as a member of the musical collective 070, which may have included nearly a dozen individuals. The group’s name was inspired by their shared origin in North Bergen, New Jersey, which is also where Shake got her stage moniker from, as it borrows from the nearby zip codes. Shake has cited a variety of influences on her music, including Michael Jackson, Lauryn Hill, and Missy Elliott.

Debut Album

After giving fans singles, a mixtape, and an EP, Shake finally released her debut album Modus Vivendi in 2020. The project was widely praised for its unique blend of alternative R&B, hip-hop, and soul music, and for Shake’s hauntingly beautiful and thought-provoking lyrics. The album includes tracks like “Guilty Conscience” and “Morrow,” which both showcase Shake’s ability to explore complex emotions and topics in her music.

Shake followed that win up with her second album You Can’t Kill Me, which dropped in the summer of 2022. While both earned respect and applause from the music industry and critics, neither title was a chart success.

Kanye West Collaboration

Shake was introduced to a wider audience in 2018 when she was featured on the hit single “Ghost Town” from Kanye West’s album Ye. The two worked together behind-the-scenes writing and producing together in Wyoming, where the now-canceled rapper summoned many of his favorite musicians to help him try new things and experiment.

The producer, songwriter, and performer appears to still be signed to West’s GOOD Music label, though it’s not entirely clear what the status of that company is or whether Shake will continue to work with the troubled hip-hop titan.

Sexuality

Shake has often used she/her pronouns when discussing love in her work, though she doesn’t use one label or another.

In an interview with Pitchfork, she commented on her sexuality by saying, “I don’t really identify myself as queer or gay or anything. I just like girls.”

Shake’s openness and honesty about her sexuality have made her a role model for many young LGBTQ people and helped to raise visibility for the community, especially in the hip-hop industry, which has been lagging behind in this space.

Live Performances

Shake’s live shows are renowned for their energy, passion, and musical experimentation. She has taken the stage at prestigious festivals such as Coachella, Rolling Loud, and Afropunk, thrilling audiences with her dynamic stage presence and powerful voice.

She has also opened for Kid Cudi, and she’ll play to enormous crowds when introducing Coldplay later this year on the last leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.