5 Things To Know About Ice Spice

For those who closely follow the hip-hop world, the name Ice Spice is not new.

She’s been bubbling under for some time now, but only in the past few months – weeks, really – has she broken through and made her mark on the mainstream.

In 2023 alone, Spice has accrued her first three Hot 100 hits, and soon she may land her debut top 10 smash, as current single “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” is expected to jump on the chart. In fact, she may very well score a No. 1 song just weeks after introducing herself to the world.

So, who is Ice Spice? Where did she come from? And how does she fit into this community?

Read on to learn about one of the hottest names in rap.

She’s a Millennium Baby

Spice was born Isis Gaston in the Bronx, New York, in the dawn of the new millennium – January 1, 2000, to be exact – to a Nigerian father and Dominican mother.

As the eldest of five siblings, her interest in a rap career reportedly began when she was just seven and was introduced to hip-hop musicians such as Lil’ Kim.

Throughout her high school years, she worked on her writing skills by penning poetry and refining her rap talents, but it was not until she attended college that she started making strides toward an actual career in the music industry.

Her Collaborator Bought Her a $150,000 Watch as a Gift

The rising star’s Valentine’s Day celebration this year was made very special by fellow rapper Lil Tjay, who surprised her with a $150,000 Richard Mille watch as a present.

While the extravagant gift may lead some to jump to conclusions about the nature of their relationship, both hip-hop artists have been quick to clarify that they are just friends.

Sources close to Spice revealed to TMZ that the two are not romantically involved. Tjay apparently just wanted to do something meaningful to commemorate their “Gangsta Boo” collaboration’s success in reaching the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She Modeled for Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Fashion Brand

In January 2023, Spice took to Twitter to reveal photos from her modeling moment, as she is one of the select few people featured in the latest Ivy Park campaign, known primarily as Beyoncé’s Adidas collection.

The range, named Park Trail, will be available in Adidas stores in February 2023. During an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, Spice commented on how it felt knowing Bey wanted her specifically, calling the singer “smart and professional.”

She went on to add that, “She’s so real. She’s such a boss. It’s an honor that Beyoncé picked me to be part of this campaign.”

She Only Recently Started Charting Hits

Earlier this month, Spice landed her first entry on the Hot 100 chart with her new collaboration with Lil Tjay, titled “Gangsta Boo,” which launched at No. 82.

Just two weeks later, she has tripled her total number of wins on the fiercely competitive ranking by debuting not one, but two singles at the same time. Spice’s latest achievement is a new personal best on the list, as her collaboration with English singer-songwriter PinkPantheress, titled “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” debuted at a staggering No. 14.

While “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” earned the highest entry on the chart that frame, Spice’s solo effort “In Ha Mood” simultaneously arrived on the chart at No. 85.

She’s Queer

For some time now, Spice has been open about her sexuality, and she’s not shy about bringing it up.

In September 2021, she tweeted, “What’s it called when you’re attracted to masculinity in women and femininity in men,” which was just a hint of what was to come.

During the aforementioned interview with Darden, the rapper commented that she doesn’t go for “squares,” admitting instead to fancying “good boys and girls.”

After releasing her single “Bikini Bottom,” Spice filmed a short video for Genius in which she breaks down the meaning behind the tune and discusses the lyrics. In that chat, the rapper made sure the whole world knew her sexual orientation by stating, “They need to know – we’re here and we’re queer!”