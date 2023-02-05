5 Things To Know About Rebecca Black

Everybody knows that Rebecca Black first rose to fame in the early 2010s with her viral hit “Friday,” which at the time was labeled by some as the worst song ever.

Despite receiving an incredible amount of negative criticism at the time, she continued to pursue her music career and has since released many more songs and music videos, changing her look and her sound throughout the years.

Twelve years after “Friday” broke the internet (almost exactly to the day), Black released her long-awaited debut album Let Her Burn on February 9. The project showcases just how far she’s come and proves that no matter where you get your start, if you keep working at your craft and never give up, you can become excellent at what you love.

Here are five quick facts about Rebecca Black.

Early Start

Black started her singing career at a young age, as she began posting videos of herself singing on YouTube when she was only 13 years old.

She quickly gained a following for her unique voice and musical style, and eventually caught the attention of Ark Music Factory, a company that specializes in producing music videos for aspiring artists.

Her family was able to afford to have the company write and produce a song for her, and she sang the tune and starred in the music video, which kicked everything off for her.

Viral Success

In 2011, Black’s music video for the song “Friday” was released and quickly went viral, receiving over 164 million views on YouTube and becoming one of the most-watched videos of the year.

Despite the massive attention, the reception was largely negative, with many people taking issue with the song’s lyrics, melody, and Black’s vocal performance.

The track was considered so bad, the music press covered it extensively, but that only added fuel to the fire of its virality.

Sexual Orientation

In 2020, Black came out as queer in an interview with a podcast, saying, “Every day is different, it’s something that over the past few years I’ve obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself about.”

The singer went on to explain further, “To me, the word ‘queer’ feels really nice. I have dated a lot of different types of people, and I just don’t really know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the ‘gay’ side than others.”

Comeback

Despite the negative reception of “Friday,” Black continued to pursue her music career and has since released several more songs and music videos. In 2013, she capitalized on the continued success of that song by recording and releasing a follow-up, “Saturday,” which also reached the Hot 100.

She has doled out plenty of other cuts throughout the years, even reworking “Friday” with a new, more electro sound. That remix featured fellow musicians 3OH!3, Big Freedia, and Dorian Electra.

Music Evolution

Throughout her career, Black has demonstrated a willingness to experiment with different musical styles and push the boundaries of pop music. She has collaborated with a variety of artists, including those in the alternative and hip-hop genres, and has released songs that showcase her versatility as a singer and songwriter.

Her music has continued to evolve and mature over the years, and she has proven to be a versatile and dynamic artist who is always striving to push the limits of what is possible in pop music. Sometimes it’s lighthearted fare, while in other instances, Black leans into the darker side of electronic dance.