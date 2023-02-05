5 Times Pink Was An LGBTQ Ally

Pink has a brand new album out now, and once again, she shows with Trustfall that she knows how to craft a brilliant electro-pop banger that will appeal perfectly to her LGBTQ fan base, which seems to be growing all the time.

For decades now, Pink has been delivering top-notch bops, proving herself to be an incredible performer, and speaking up for her gay fans all around the world. She’s fierce and fearless, and she’s one of the best allies out there.

Here are five moments when Pink proved herself to be an ally to the LGBTQ community.

“Dear Mr. President”

Throughout her career, Pink has never been shy about sharing her opinions on anything, including politics. In 2006, she released the song “Dear Mr. President,” which features folk-rock duo the Indigo Girls, who are both openly lesbian.

The single serves as a vocal criticism of George W. Bush’s presidency. The song addresses issues such as the Iraq War, No Child Left Behind Act, and opposition to gay marriage, all while highlighting the perceived lack of empathy for the poor and middle class.

The lyric that resonates most with the LGBTQ community is “And what kind of father might hate his own daughter if she were gay.”

Her Androgynous Style

The Grammy winner’s androgynous style has been a consistent part of her public image since her 2000 debut, and it’s something many people in the LGBTQ community – especially some lesbians – identify with. In her speech at the VMAs, the singer spoke about how she addressed her daughter’s concerns about being bullied for looking like a boy.

She said she created a Powerpoint presentation featuring musicians who played with gender, including Michael Jackson, Annie Lennox, and David Bowie.

The singer also shared what she told her daughter about her gender-bending style, saying, “When people make fun of me, that’s what they use. They say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I have too many opinions, my body is too strong.” But she showed her daughter that these qualities can also be great, and they’re what have made her a superstar.

Receiving HRC’s Ally for Equality Award

In 2010, Pink was awarded the Ally for Equality Award at the annual Human Rights Campaign Dinner.

During her acceptance speech, the singer made a bold statement, saying: “I’m Alecia, I’m a Virgo, I’m 31, I’m gay.” Despite not actually being a member of the LGBTQ community, Pink wanted to emphasize that someone’s sexual orientation shouldn’t matter and that people should respond to such statements with the same level of acceptance as they would to more mundane personal details.

She also expressed her hope for a future where marriage equality is no longer a topic of discussion, stating that she doesn’t want there to be gay marriage, but simply happy, lasting, and healthy marriages.

“Honorary Lesbian”

Pink has spoken out about her gratitude for her LGBTQ+ fanbase on several occasions. During an interview with The Advocate in 2012, the singer praised her fans, playfully referring to herself as an “honorary lesbian.”

Pink expressed how much she values the loyalty of her LGBTQ+ fans, particularly her female fans. “My gay girls are my rootstalk. They’re my honesty in an ocean of bullshit,” she said.

The “Raise Your Glass” Music Video

Pink’s music video for her No. 1 single “Raise Your Glass” features a celebration of same-sex marriage, highlighting the singer’s belief that love knows no gender. Speaking about the video in an MTV interview, she revealed that the idea came from her own experience of hosting a friend’s wedding in her backyard.

Pink shared, “She is lesbian and she married her wife, and it was absolutely beautiful. At the end of it, her mom said, ‘Why can’t this be legal?’ and started crying. It was just the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever seen, so that’s why I’m doing it in my video.”