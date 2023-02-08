8 Essential Gay Love Songs

When it comes to love songs, pronouns matter! Many artists don’t have to think about this when they write their hits, but for gay men, the decision of whether or not to include words that will let the audience know they’re crooning specifically for a male partner can be a tough one.

On one hand, it’s a reflection of who they are as a person and it’s honest. But on the other hand, in today’s overly-political climate, that choice might turn some off, stupid as that might be.

Here, we choose to highlight these tracks by brave musicians, as they remind us all that love is love is love.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, here are eight love songs by men (and nonbinary artists) about men.

Sam Smith – “Him”

Smith avoided using specific pronouns on their debut album In The Lonely Hour, which may have helped tunes like “Stay With Me” become as massive as they did. The Grammy winner changed course on their sophomore set The Thrill Of It All, especially on the tune “Him.”

The poignant ballad recounts the story of a young man revealing his love for another man to his father as he comes out of the closet. Smith’s captivating vocals masterfully express both the heartache and sensitivity of the song, which is par for the course for the superstar.

After this tune was released, Smith shared that they identify not as a gay man, but as nonbinary.

Years & Years – “Real”

Olly Alexander, the vibrant front-man of Years & Years, has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community for many years, proudly showcasing his pride.

In an interview, he once expressed his disappointment with the lack of same-sex romance representation in popular music, saying, “It was important for me to get some male pronouns in some of the songs” of the band’s CD Communion.

Alexander’s powerful ballad “Real” is a personal tribute to an ex-lover, and he made a conscious effort to maintain authenticity in the lyrics.

Frank Ocean – “Forrest Gump”

The power of first love is unparalleled, and Frank Ocean openly and candidly explored it through his music in “Forrest Gump.” Using the popular ’90s movie as a metaphor, the song recounts Ocean’s feelings for the first man he loved.

The song evokes a nostalgic mood and provides a unique and groundbreaking representation of queer love in mainstream music.

Adam Lambert – “Fever”

Adam Lambert, one of the early breakout stars from American Idol, has been a proudly out and visible member of the LGBTQ+ community throughout his career.

In his song “Fever,” which appears on his debut album For Your Entertainment, he uses the pronouns he wants, showcasing his refusal to hide his sexuality. The song was written by Lady Gaga, which somehow makes it even gayer.

MNEK – “Tongue”

MNEK’s “Tongue” is an expertly crafted banger with a pulsing beat and a cleverly executed change of pace in the chorus. The tempo slows slightly as the singer begins to seductively whisper about his struggle to contain his feelings, ultimately confessing that he believes he is in love.

He doesn’t want to fall for this man, but he can’t help it. With a resume that includes songs written for pop royalty like Madonna and Kylie Minogue, is it any wonder he knows how to pen a hit?

A Great Big World – “Hold Each Other (ft. Futuristic)”

On “Hold Each Other,” Chad King of A Great Big World departs from the conventional approach of singing love songs with female pronouns, as it wasn’t true to who he is. The song starts like most other ballads, with bandmate Ian Axel crooning about the woman he loves, but it takes a powerful turn as King joins in, singing about a man who holds a special place in his heart.

This powerful track showcases the importance of using correct pronouns in writing a queer love song, and demonstrates King’s bravery in getting real with his lyrics, as well as Axel’s willingness to mix their stories into one tune.

Lil Nas X – “That’s What I Want”

Lil Nas X made a bold statement by openly announcing his sexuality in 2019, becoming a strong voice for the LGBTQ+ community at the height of his popularity. He feels passionately about normalizing diverse sexual desires in mainstream music, which is reflected in his work.

In his hit song “That’s What I Want,” the versatile artist immediately sets the tone with the lyrics, “Need a boy who can cuddle with me all night,” leaving no ambiguity as to his target audience. This electrifying track shot to the top 10 on the Hot 100 and became a massive success.

Kevin Abstract – “Empty”

As a musical innovator and a member of the influential hip-hop group Brockhampton, Kevin Abstract has been unapologetically gay since 2016.

His introspective music is brimming with deeply personal reflections on his sexuality, including the poignant song “Empty,” which details the complexities of his relationships with both his mother and his partner.