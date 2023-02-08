8 Essential Lesbian Love Songs

The love between two women is something that should be honored and celebrated, and that’s exactly what the songs below attempt to do. Some on this list are syrup-sweet, while others are just plain sexy and fun. And they’re all valid, as love can be all of those things (even at once).

There’s no one way to sing about love, and the artists included prove that to be true. So just in time for Valentine’s Day, here are eight love songs by women about women.

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

“Make Me Feel” served as the flagship single from Janelle Monáe’s third album Dirty Computer, and what an opener it is. Both the music video and lyrics, with alternating male and female love interests and phrases such as “It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender / An emotional, sexual bender,” make “Make Me Feel” a celebration of loving anyone of any gender.

Oh, and that Prince guitar lick automatically makes it sexy as hell.

k.d. lang – “Constant Craving”

“Constant Craving,” a bewitching Grammy-winning soft rock ballad released by the talented Canadian singer-songwriter k.d. lang in 1992, still resonates with audiences today, even after three decades.

As lang courageously came out as gay in the same year the song was released, it holds a pivotal place in LGBTQ history, serving as an important tune focused on queer yearning, passion, and affection.

Despite encountering opposition, with conservative groups protesting outside the Grammy Awards where the song was honored, its eternal message continues to move and inspire listeners.

Mary Lambert – “She Keeps Me Warm”

For those who haven’t heard Mary Lambert’s “She Keeps Me Warm” before, the chorus might sound familiar. That’s because the tune began its journey as the catchy refrain in Macklemore’s hit single “Same Love,” which he and his collaborator Ryan Lewis performed with Lambert on the Grammys as LGBTQ couples were married live on TV.

Lambert delivered a stunning rendition on her own, making it fresh and new once more. The magnificent lesbian love ballad is overflowing with genuine emotion and radiates pure joy.

King Princess – “Pussy Is God”

Brooklyn-born King Princess enchants listeners with “Pussy Is God,” a beautifully bold and playful lesbian ballad that doubles as a tribute to her beloved. The trailblazing gender-nonconforming artist gloriously venerates her sacred same-sex romance over an entrancing synth-pop soundscape, her risqué affirmations emphasized by a groovy bassline.

Kehlani – “Honey”

R&B-pop artist Kehlani croons her love for her sweetheart on this ethereal ballad. She sings, “All the beautiful girls in the world, yet I’m here with you,” as her velvety voice blends with the tranquil acoustic guitar chords. In an interview with The Fader in 2018, Kehlani stated that, although she has always made music about women, she did not feel the need to explicitly use female pronouns in her songs.

However, the positive reactions to her song “Honey” and the representation of women in her music videos encouraged her to embrace a new phase of music-making, selecting more specific pronouns later on.

T.A.T.U. – “All The Things She Said”

The song itself is only semi-lesbian, but the video is what made this tune perfect for coming-of-age women who love women. The treatment, which showed two teenage girls kissing in the rain, was a groundbreaking and revolutionary representation of love and pride in the queer community.

The girls were depicted as trapped behind a wire fence, with onlookers disapproving, but the climax of the video revealed that they were the ones who were truly free, and it was the onlookers who were imprisoned.

Shockingly, Lena Katina and Julia Volkova, the duo behind the song, are not part of the LGBTQ community, but their biggest hit remains a favorite among those who are.

Hayley Kiyoko – “Girls Like Girls”

Hayley Kiyoko’s synth-pop hit “Girls Like Girls” is a tender love song about two young women and the message of normalizing same-sex romance is conveyed through its relatable lyrics, “Girls like girls like boys do/ Nothing new.” The music video is a heart-wrenching and visually stunning portrayal of the song’s themes.

Kiyoko’s bold and unapologetic lyrics have earned her the title of “lesbian Jesus” among the LGBTQ community, and the track has become a beloved coming-out anthem for many queer young women.

Rina Sawayama – “Cherry”

Pop sensation Rina Sawayama blends sparkling, retro-inspired pop with a profound message on “Cherry.” On the surface, the song is an effervescent celebration of life and love, but its lyrics delve deeper, capturing the complex emotions of discovering one’s sexuality and the struggle to reconcile it with societal norms.

Through lyrics like, “Even though I’m satisfied, I lead my life within a lie,” Sawayama poignantly conveys the struggles of those who have felt the pressure of conforming to societal expectations. The chorus, with its references to a transformative subway encounter, showcases a powerful, coming-of-age moment.