’80 for Brady’ Review: Football Fanatics

Award season continues unabated, with yet another round of high-profile nominations revealed, with this latest list causing entertainment media to jump for joy for some nods and also decry the lack of attention other talents and projects received.

The nominees for the 2023 BAFTAs have been announced, and while there are many familiar titles and artists included, the British Academy Film Awards organization has favored one title above all others, and it is in stark contrast to what is receiving the same type of praise in the U.S.

The remake of All Quiet on the Western Front leads the charge with 14 nominations, beating out the next most-nominated films, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin, by four nods.