9 Questions for ‘Drag Race’ Phenom Kerri Colby

From the moment she walked into the werk room of season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Kerri Colby was a fan favorite. She had already built a reputation for herself as one of the most beautiful girls in the business, and all the other contestants knew that she was one to look out for.

Since the show wrapped, Colby has been busy performing with Jennifer Lopez, being nominated for awards, and appearing in ad campaigns for major brands. You know, casual work. Now, she has a new streaming series called Kerri Kares, and all eight episodes are available now to watch on WOW Presents+.

Colby hosts and stars in the brand new original series, on which she invites notable guests such as Ongina, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Arisce Wancer, and Mayhem Miller to openly discuss topics like confidence, relationships, and LGBTQ issues. Colby also shares her personal tips and secrets for self-care and mental wellness, while also sharing anecdotes from her past.

Colby answered questions about her new show, watching her drag mother on Drag Race, and what’s next for her.

METRO WEEKLY: Congrats on the new show! How did the idea for this program come up?

KERRI COLBY: Thank you! It was no surprise the fan base and my WOW family wanted more Kerri, so we wanted to come up with a show that is based on my Kare Bears and the community.

MW: For those who don’t know, describe what this show is, exactly.

COLBY: It is a love letter to my people and it’s a timeless motivation/self-help in video form to uplift and change the mood and give people a fresh new outlook on everyday questions we have as people.

MW: When did filming for this show begin? How long after your tenure on Drag Race?

COLBY: We filmed in the beginning of July 2022 and it was exactly a year after we wrapped my season of Drag Race. One of the amazing ways I got to celebrate my one-year anniversary!

MW: What makes this different from other drag-related streaming and online shows?

COLBY: The basis of the show really has nothing to do with me gloating or talking about myself. Basically, this is for the Kare Bears and I’m the main “guest” of the show which made me more engaged and less vapid.

MW: What makes you want to help the people who reach out for this show?

COLBY: I have countless amounts of people who reach out for help and recommendations and with my schedule I’m not always able to be attentive. This project was really a way for me to create a platform and give the feedback they’re looking for.

MW: It looks like you open up quite a bit in this show about your experience as a trans person. Do you find it difficult to be so candid about this topic?

COLBY: No, if anything it’s quite the opposite. I find it therapeutic. I can’t change the past and it gives me hope for the future. I hope my honesty is received with an open heart and open ears and to continue in the future by learning our HERstory.

MW: Is there a particular moment or story from the first season of this show that stands out to you?

COLBY: I actually have two for very different reasons. One, I love my scenes with Silky! We had so much fun together. The other was my episode with Arisce Wanzer. We got to talk about the two ways that you can approach a trans person, one is supportive and one is not being supportive. It was really raw and important to share so we can continue to grow together.

MW: Your drag mother is on Drag Race now! How does it feel watching her compete?

COLBY: Absolutely amazing! I think it’s been a long time coming. I’ve been a fan of hers for years and I love that she’s getting the respect and flowers she deserves, and more importantly that the platform is more inclusive and shows the hard work that we do in the drag scene.

MW: What else does Kerri Colby have coming up?

COLBY: WORLD DOMINATION! But to put in a serious note, just continue to evolve and learn. Making myself more visible and more of a household name! .. Also, hopefully a Season 2 of Kerri Kares!