A Posthumous Olivian Newton-John/Dolly Parton Duet Has Arrived

Olivia Newton-John may be gone, but fans of the late singer have at least one more project to look forward to. Now, the first taste of that effort has arrived, and it’s a wonderful collaboration between two beloved singers.

In a touching tribute to Newton-John, a reimagined version of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” was released on Friday, February 18.

The duet, which will feature on the late star’s upcoming posthumous album Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection, was recorded prior to her death. The full set is expected to be released on May 5.

Newton-John, a four-time Grammy winner, passed away on August 8, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was 73 years old. She had fought cancer in the past and won, but this time around it was her time to go.

The newly-released music video for the duet shows Newton-John and Parton recording the song separately, with Newton-John tracking her vocals while seated in a tall chair and Parton standing, bouncing around as she re-records another take on her 1974 classic.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Olivia Newton-John, one of my all-time favorites,” said Parton in a clip released in conjunction with the song. “We’ve always been close, and I’m so proud to be a part of this duet project she’s putting out.”

Newton-John had apparently always held a special place in her heart for Parton. In fact, she honored their friendship by recording her own version of “Jolene” for her own 1976 album Come On Over.

During an interview in 2021 (with the quote included in a press release), the Australian talent shared her excitement about collaborating with Parton again, saying “I have always wanted to record with Dolly. She was always there for me, and what she did for me early on in my career in Nashville is something I will never forget.”

Newton-John’s upcoming duets album also features collaborations with Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald, John Travolta, Barry Gibb, Vanessa Amorosi, Jon Secada, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, and many more.

Meanwhile, Parton is also working on a collection of duets, which she’s calling Rockstar.

The country legend was inspired to record a rock album after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. The project will reportedly feature collaborations with Paul McCartney, Stephen Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Steve Perry, John Fogerty, Pink, and Brandi Carlile.