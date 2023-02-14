Adele Showed Up at the Super Bowl (But Only to Support Rihanna)

Most people who buy a ticket to the Super Bowl are rooting for one team or the other. But not Adele. She was there for one reason and one reason only: Rihanna.

Adele’s attendance at the 2023 Super Bowl has become a trending topic after the 34-year-old singer’s admission that she was only there to see Rihanna perform at the halftime show. During one of her recent Las Vegas residency concerts, the superstar told those in attendance that she was planning on heading to the game. “I’m going just for Rihanna,” the singer admitted to those in the crowd. “I don’t give a flying fuck.”

As the Super Bowl played out at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, fans watching at home noticed that Adele, looking stunning in light gray and sunglasses, was seated in the VIP section with her boyfriend Rich Paul.

The pair were surrounded by fellow famous figures, such as Jay-Z, Paul McCartney, and Gordon Ramsay. In a video that’s now been shared widely, Adele was seen sipping her drink as she appeared to shush the crowd around her moments before the halftime concert, making a “zip it” gesture.

Adele when Rihanna takes the stage at the Super Bowl.pic.twitter.com/zzt0H4CsE1 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 13, 2023

Videos of Adele made the rounds on the internet as the Super Bowl was taking place, but she wasn’t the only one who was living their life to RiRi’s performance.

Billie Eilish was also spotted dancing and lip-syncing along from her box as well.

Adele and Billie Eilish’s reaction to Rihanna’s performance pic.twitter.com/nbSINSSEjY — Fer ³⁰ (@adeleisbaee) February 13, 2023

Rihanna took the stage for the first time in seven years and immediately revealed that she was pregnant with her second child.

During her 13-minute performance, the Grammy winner and current Oscar nominee delivered some of her biggest hits, including “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Work,” “Diamonds,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” and “Umbrella,” all while sporting her baby bump in a bright red outfit.

Adele’s support of Rihanna is not surprising given their close friendship. In 2018, Adele wrote a profile of the Barbadian pop chart-topper for Time, calling her a “gracious, loyal and funny goofball of an icon.”

The “Rolling in the Deep” talent also described Rihanna as fearless and full of the right kind of attitude.

Adele’s appearance at Super Bowl 2023 is the latest that saw her having a good time thanks to another well-known musician. Earlier this month, she and Lizzo shared a table at the Grammy Awards, where they both won new trophies.

Days after the show, Lizzo admitted during an interview that they both got drunk together after she brought flasks for her tablemates. In fact, Lizzo stated that she and Adele were drinking so much that they didn’t even know what the categories were being announced until they heard their own names called out.