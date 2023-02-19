After Making History, What’s Next for Beyoncé at The Grammys?

Earlier this month, Beyoncé made history as she cleaned up at the 2023 Grammys.

The superstar took home four of the nine trophies she was nominated for, and with those newly-added honors, she became the most-awarded musician in the half-century-long history of the Grammys.

So, once someone becomes the greatest there ever was… what’s that musician to do? As she prepares the next two installments of her new album series (which is said to be three complete projects), here are some ideas of what Beyoncé might be looking to do next when it comes to the Grammys.

Album of the Year

Many were predicting that Beyoncé would take home the coveted Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys. But the trophy went to Harry Styles for Harry’s House.

Beyoncé has now been nominated for Album of the Year five times, four of which were for her solo albums and once as a featured artist on Lady Gaga’s The Fame Monster.

Despite her numerous nominations, the Album of the Year Grammy remains perhaps the top prize that has eluded the superstar.

Many fans and music industry professionals believe that it’s only a matter of time before she finally takes home this honor, and most are annoyed that time hasn’t arrived yet.

Record of the Year

As of the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé holds the record for the most Record of the Year nominations, with eight. Despite making history with another nod this time around, she has yet to actually win the award.

As one of the most successful hitmakers of her generation, it’s surprising that she hasn’t been gifted this prize yet, and many believe it’s long overdue.

So, Bey could continue to craft generation-defining hits in the hope she’ll finally win the Record of the Year Grammy, as it’s still missing.

New Categories

At the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé added to her ever-growing trophy collection by winning in two categories she had never competed in before. Her full-length Renaissance won Best Dance/Electronic Album, while its lead single “Break My Soul” won Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Although she has won many Grammys, there are still categories that Beyoncé has yet to win — but which she’s been nominated for — including rock music and tracks written for movies and TV.

She has also likely submitted her work for country music categories, but has not been successful in those fields.

Furthering Her Lead

Despite beating all musicians in terms of the number of Grammys won, Beyoncé’s lead is not insurmountable. Some of her closest competitors, such as Quincy Jones and Alison Krauss, are only a few Grammys behind and could potentially catch up, as they are both still working.

At this point, it seems somewhat unlikely she’ll be matched anytime soon, but if she wants to keep this spot in the history books to herself, she may want to keep vying for Grammy love.

Other Awards

At this point in her career, Beyoncé may be deprioritizing music or competing for Grammys and instead focus on other artistic pursuits. Although she holds the record for the most Grammys won, she has not yet won any of the other four EGOT prizes (Emmy, Oscar, and Tony).

She has been nominated for nine Emmys but, shockingly, has not yet won.

Beyoncé has also only been nominated for one Oscar, which she recently lost to Billie Eilish. As she continues to explore different areas of art, it’s possible that she may focus on winning other awards, further solidifying her as a multi-talented figure.