Beyonce Announces The Renaissance World Tour

After many months of speculation and no word from the singer herself – as is normal for her – Beyoncé has announced her upcoming Renaissance World Tour, and fans are over the moon.

The singer first shared the good news on Instagram, uploading a striking, shimmering image of her on a horse.

She captioned it, simply, “RENAISSANCEㅤ ㅤWORLD TOUR 2023,” as anyone who wants tickets will find a way to get them, so she doesn’t need to even ask fans to head to a certain link to buy them.

Tickets for the Renaissance World Tour are not available yet, and her website doesn’t list when fans will be able to get their hands on any. Right now, the dates are all listed on her website, but next to each one is the word “soon.”

This new tour is named after, and clearly supports, Beyoncé’s most recent album Renaissance, which she released last summer.

The set debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and has produced the chart-topping smash “Break My Soul” as well as a number of other quick wins.

The album received widespread critical acclaim and was included on most year-end lists as one of the best releases of the year. Renaissance was praised for its focus on black queer culture, as it incorporates references, musicians, and sounds and styles that are often associated with black gay, lesbian, and trans artists and people.

Bey announced the tour on the first day of Black History Month, a fact that didn’t escape many of her fans, as they expressed on social media.

The timing of the announcement, ahead of this Sunday’s Grammy Awards, has led to speculation that the singer may make an appearance on the show or even perform. Beyonce is the most-nominated artist for the awards, with all but one of her nine nominations being related to Renaissance.

This year, she is up for awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year (for “Break My Soul”), as well as quite a few trophies in genre-specific fields such as dance/electronic and R&B.

Beyoncé recently performed her first full concert in four years at the Atlantis Royal Resort in Dubai. The performance was an elaborate, theatrical show, with an all-female orchestra, dancers, a lake, fireworks, a 50-foot hydraulic platform, and three costume changes for Beyonce, along with a guest appearance from her daughter Blue Ivy.

No songs from Renaissance were performed, leading some to speculate that she may premiere one or two on the Grammys, or even save them for her tour.

After news of the Dubai concert spread on the internet, the singer was called out by some who cited the United Arab Emirates’ intolerant laws toward homosexuals as a reason why she shouldn’t have accepted. Beyoncé was paid a reported $24 million for the performance.

Beyonce’s last full solo trek was the Formation Tour in 2016, which lasted for almost six months and which included 49 dates. The tour was a massive commercial and critical success, grossing over $250 million.

The venture featured elaborate stage setups, innovative choreography, and powerful political messaging, and it proved her to once again be one of the most successful touring artists alive.

Here are the dates for the Renaissance World Tour: