Capital Pride Issues Open Call for Performers

The Capital Pride Alliance has issued an open call for performers during the 2023 Capital Pride celebration.

Capital Pride will take place from June 2 to 11, with various events providing opportunities to perform, including the Capital Pride Block Party on Saturday, June 10, from 2 to 9 p.m., and the Capital Pride Festival and Concert, from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 11 — with performers appearing on both the main stage and several side stages, and various dance party events held over the eight-day period.

Performer applications are currently being accepted and must be submitted no later than Friday, March 17. Applications are open to professional and amateur performers, DJs, and musicians. Final selections will be announced in late spring as the details of each Pride event are finalized.

Those interested in applying for a spot are asked to fill out the form at this link.

For more information on the 2023 Capital Pride celebration, visit www.capitalpride.org.