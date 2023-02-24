Dove Cameron Doesn’t Want To Make Music For Straight People

Dove Cameron is preparing to release her debut album, hopefully at some point in 2023, and in anticipation of the drop, she’s shared a new single.

That romantic ballad, “We Go Down Together,” is a duet with R&B/pop powerhouse Khalid.

As she begins promoting the tune, the actor and singer wasn’t shy as she spoke to People about her successes, how her life has changed, and how her music is largely aimed at the queer community.

During the recently published chat, Cameron revealed that her aspiration is to make music that everyone can enjoy — “except for straight men,” in her words.

She clarified, however, that “You don’t have to be a part of the queer community to come and enjoy my music.” Clearly her aim is to create music that is accessible to everyone, regardless of their orientation — though she obviously has a sweet spot for one subset of her following.

The singer also opened up about her newfound freedom to express herself at concerts, now that she is out and part of the queer community. “I’m allowing myself to be more human on stage rather than having it be the place that I feel the least safe,” she said. “Really all of that is down to the amount of support I’ve gotten from fans and other women in the queer community,” Cameron continued.

As she looks ahead to her upcoming album release (which doesn’t yet have a street date), Cameron is getting ready to tour in the fall. She recognizes that performing for large crowds has been a big adjustment, but she’s excited to continue growing as an artist. “Before this year, I had been mostly playing 250-seat venues. It was a crazy jump,” she said about her time on the iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball cross-country trek. “Going forward, I’m planning on touring in the fall, but I literally just need to get more music out there. I don’t want half of the set to be covers.”

Cameron first made a name for herself in the music world as part of the cast of Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise. That job helped her chart a trio of top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, including a No. 1.

Now, the singer and actor is determined to establish herself as a true artist in her own right, away from that powerful brand. She has already scored a major hit with her 2022 single “Boyfriend,” which peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100 and helped earn her both the American Music Award for New Artist of the Year.

The star’s upcoming album, which might be titled Celestial Body, according to a tweet she posted earlier this year, promises to delve into some deeply personal subjects.

The singer explained that she plans to touch on topics such as heartbreak, the loss of loved ones, eating disorders, and other experiences that have impacted her life. For now, she’s focused on potential hit “We Go Down Together” and her love for her queer fans.