Editor’s Pick: Potter’s House’s Vibrant Music Series

The face casts of two wall pieces by the late pop art-inspired sculptor Marisol Escobar are said to have inspired D.C. singer-songwriter Greg Svitil when it came time to name one of his musical projects.

Sometimes referred to as Svitil’s solo side project, other times a chamber folk duo, and just a few years ago trotted out as a five-piece band comprised of “an intimate group of close friends,” Teething Veils can be as difficult to enumerate as its sound can be to describe and its name to fully comprehend.

Lyrically, Svitil’s songs have tended to cover familiar ground, examining weighty concerns of isolation, detachment, depression, grief, and loss — all true even before the pandemic, and actually, from the get-go, with the debut album Velorio released a full decade ago.

The music is far more varied, and far less melancholic and dour than many of the lyrics would suggest. In fact, the music is generally lushly orchestrated and meticulously produced and brightened with gorgeous vocal harmonies.

That’s all true with To Have and to Hold, the fifth full-length album released last year. The set will be the focus of a concert the first weekend in February at Potter’s House, the progressive-minded nonprofit café, bookstore, and community event space that has been a fixture in Adams Morgan for over half a century.

Annette Wasilik will also perform the same evening as part of a double-bill concert of local songwriters through the Potter’s House Music Series. Both acts will perform from the small stage in the intimate venue, which only recently started presenting live events again in the wake of the pandemic.

Speaking of, Wasilik is also only now beginning to tour and return to the road for the first time since the start of the pandemic. It’s been exactly three years since she dropped her album Love & Fire, released less than two months before the world came crashing down with COVID.

Nearly seven years ago Wasilik won a WAMMY her first time out, taking home the Washington Area Music Association’s 2016 trophy for Contemporary Folk Recording of the Year with her debut Songs from the Talking House.

Two weeks later, Svitil returns to the Potter’s House stage, this time to perform with Rachel Bauchman, Alyson Cina, and Hester Doyle as the local Seamstresses quartet, characterized by “brooding, explosively emotional music with lush instrumentation…and four-part vocal harmony.”

Also on the bill for this post-Valentine’s Day concert is Boy Meets Pearl, the queer-fronted “carousel punk” ensemble featuring multi-instrumentalists Christian Crowley and Sea Griffin, the latter of whom sometimes doubles as the wildly imaginative drag act Lucretia Blozia.

Styled as a kind of nontraditional carnival funhouse act, Boy Meets Pearl performs rather eccentrically themed original songs — exploring, among other things, “time rifts, conjoined twins, tiger sharks, and the meaning of life” — with truly eccentric instrumentation, including “accordion, glockenspiel, autoharp, Chapman stick, trumpet, baritone saxophone, cajon, cello, and violin.”

Saturday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. The Potter’s House, 1658 Columbia Rd. NW. Suggested donation of $10 at the door for both concerts. Visit www.pottershousedc.org or call 202-232-5483.