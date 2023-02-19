EGOT Watch: 5 Stars Who Only Need A Grammy

One of the biggest and most exciting stories to come out of the 2023 Grammy Awards was Viola Davis completing her EGOT.

The multi-talented figure claimed the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording trophy with the taping of her audiobook Finding Me, and that was all she needed to become the latest EGOT-er.

For some time now, the ultimate goal for ambitious actors, singers, and producers in Hollywood has been not just a major award, but at least one of each of them.

Known simply as EGOT, the acronym stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — the four most prestigious honors in the fields of TV, music, film, and Broadway.

So far, fewer than 20 stars have accomplished this goal, but there are dozens who are just one prize away from joining that exclusive club.

Since the latest EGOT champion finished the acronym with a Grammy, let’s take a look at five more people who only need that one honor as well.

Liza Minnelli

Of all the people on this list who haven’t won a Grammy, perhaps the most surprising is Liza Minnelli.

Her mother, Judy Garland, was one of the first people to win Album of the Year at the Grammys, but Minnelli herself has only received two nominations in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category, and neither resulted in a win.

It’s a bit of a surprise that Minnelli has never taken home the trophy, as so much of her career has involved singing.

Frances McDormand

Despite her numerous accolades, including an incredible four Oscars, Frances McDormand has yet to win a Grammy. McDormand has never even been up for a Grammy, as she apparently hasn’t invested much of her career in musical pursuits.

With one Tony (out of two nominations) and a pair of Emmys under her belt, McDormand’s resume is already quite impressive. Still, a Grammy would complete the EGOT.

Al Pacino

Al Pacino is one of the finest actors of his generation, and he has been honored many times throughout his career. However, there is still one trophy he has yet to win: a Grammy. In 2001, Pacino shared his one and only Grammy nomination with fellow talent Patrick Stewart, as the two jointly recorded The Complete Shakespeare Sonnets, which was up for Best Spoken Word Album. That year, they lost to the legendary Sidney Poitier and his recording The Measure of a Man.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren is one of the few people who has achieved the “triple crown of acting” by winning an Emmy, Oscar, and Tony. While she hasn’t yet earned a Grammy nomination, it’s all she needs to become the next EGOT recipient.

Maybe she will produce a music film, or perhaps she has a mixtape ready to drop? Regardless of what her next move is, it’s clear that Mirren has already cemented her place as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, and a Grammy could be just on the horizon.

Ellen Burstyn

Throughout her storied career, Ellen Burstyn has won a pair of Emmys, one Oscar, and a single Tony. Despite not being a musician, Burstyn was actually nominated for a Grammy once in her life.

She was joined by actors Ed Asner, C. C. H. Pounder, and Alfre Woodard on the recording of Grow Old Along with Me, the Best Is Yet to Be, which competed for Best Spoken Word Album.

The powerful group lost to Hillary Clinton’s It Takes a Village that year, with Clinton becoming the inaugural First Lady to take home the gold.