George Michael, Cyndi Lauper and Kate Bush Lead 2023 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. As is usually the case these days, the roundup is a healthy mix of pure rock musicians and groups as well as a handful who certainly wouldn’t be described as “rock,” but who have made a lasting impact nonetheless.

This year’s nominees are:

Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon.

Eight of these nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Crow, Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, The White Stripes, and Zevon. This is the first year of eligibility for both Elliott and The White Stripes.

In order to be eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a band or musician’s first commercial recording must have been released at least 25 years ago. This allows time for artists to establish their musical legacy and impact on the genre.

Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, and Kate Bush were all nominated last year when there were 17 potential entrants instead of this year’s 14.

The 2023 inductees will be announced in May. The ceremony will take place in the fall, with location and date to be determined.

Through April 28, those who are invested can vote for a fan favorite online, and the top five artists selected by the public will make it to a “fan ballot” that will be included along with other ballots to determine the 2023 inductees.

It’s clear looking at this year’s list of potential inductees that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is continuing with its controversial streak of nominating acts that aren’t often associated with the genre of “rock.”

While names such as Iron Maiden, Joy Division, and The White Stripes have certainly changed the style for good, the inclusion of acts like Willie Nelson (country) and Missy Elliott (hip-hop) may anger some rock purists.

This year’s lineup is also more queer-friendly than usual, as it includes late openly gay musician Michael, as well as favorites of the LGBTQ community such as Lauper and Bush.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 included Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

Some of those who were nominated but who didn’t make it include Beck, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, and Dionne Warwick (who was up for the honor in 2021 and 2022, but not 2023), as well as the aforementioned Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, and Kate Bush.