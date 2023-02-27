Halsey Drops Fan-Demanded Single ‘Die 4 Me’

If you’re a fan of Halsey, then you’re in for a treat! The popular singer-songwriter has just released a solo version of their hit song “Die 4 Me,” and fans are already going wild.

The long-awaited release features only Halsey’s vocals, which gives the song a whole new dimension.

“Die 4 Me” started as “Die For Me,” which was not Halsey’s song at all. The original take was fronted by Post Malone and also featured rapper Future, and it was one of the tunes present on Malone’s chart-topping album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

While it was never released as a single, “Die For Me” was quickly singled out by fans as a favorite on the album, and it performed surprisingly well for a track that received little to no proper promotion. The cut debuted and peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100. The song has since accumulated almost 900 million combined global streams and has been certified platinum.

Halsey began working on what would become “Die For Me” while they put together their 2020 album Manic. The composition found its way to Malone, and the rest is history.

While it seemed like all might be done for the cut after that, fans of Halsey talked at length about the possibility of there being a full take, and they wanted to hear the song. It seems the Grammy-nominated star noticed, as they performed the non-single at concerts and on tour, much to the delight of those who follow their career carefully.

“It’s been long known in my fanbase that there’s a demo of ‘Die For Me’ with just me on it. I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as ‘Die 4 Me’,” Halsey explained in a press statement.

“Big big thanks to @postmalone @louisbell and @future for having me on the original release and co-signing this version finally seeing daylight,” the singer said in a social media post announcing the release of the song.

“Die 4 Me” came with a new visual, which makes it even more of a special event for diehard fans of Halsey.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter teased the release of the solo version of “Die 4 Me” on social media a week before it was released, sharing the cover art for the song and writing, “Next Friday I’ve got a little surprise coming” on Instagram.

The solo version of the song marks the first new music from Halsey this year, following their 2022 single “So Good.” Their last album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, was released in 2021 and stalled at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. That set followed the 2021 release of their chart-topping album, Manic.