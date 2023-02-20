Harry Styles Shares A Kiss With Lewis Capaldi

Harry Styles has been called out for queerbaiting in the past, and his latest show of fluidity is sure to continue those conversations and reignite discussion about his own sexuality.

Styles shared a kiss with fellow singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi at the 2023 BRIT Awards, the British music industry’s biggest night.

In a video shared by BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, Styles can be seen walking off stage before pointing towards Capaldi and beginning to walk towards him. Capaldi then points back, and the pair meet in the middle for a hug, which ends with Capaldi giving Styles a kiss on the lips.

The two appear to be playing around, but a kiss is still a kiss.

The kiss was received with cheers and applause from the surrounding tables, and Capaldi was heard making a tongue-in-cheek comment about the moment.

“I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips. I’m fully erect,” he joked as he sat back down. Before the smooch, the two stars shared a warm embrace and chatted for a while.

Styles had a great night at the 2023 BRIT Awards, as he won four trophies — every single one he was up for. He went into the night sharing the title of the most-nominated act with rock band Wet Leg, who tied Beyoncé for the second-most awards of the evening, with two apiece.

The “As It Was” superstar ended up winning the categories of Best Pop/R&B Act, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. In his acceptance speech for Song of the Year, Styles thanked Capaldi, saying “This album and this song was the most fun I’ve had making music. Thank you to everyone who listened and thank you, Lewis!” Capaldi was also nominated against Styles for Song of the Year for “Forget Me.”



Styles also paid tribute to his former bandmates from One Direction in his acceptance speech for Artist of the Year.

“I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much,” he said.

The BRIT Awards are an annual celebration of the best in British music and are held at the O2 Arena in London. The ceremony features performances from some of the biggest names in the industry and is a highlight of the music calendar.

It’s not entirely surprising that Styles ended up the top winner, as he is currently cleaning up awards left and right. At the 2023 Grammys, which were held less than a month ago, the British star won a pair of golden gramophones. His full-length Harry’s House was named Best Pop Vocal Album and, somewhat surprisingly, Album of the Year.