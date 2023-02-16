Is Rihanna About to Announce a Tour?

Following her incredible appearance at the Super Bown, it appears Rihanna might have even more in store.

Multiple sources have reported to Page Six rumors of a tour by the “We Found Love” singer, which would take place sometime after her Super Bowl appearance.

Three insiders have stated they have heard whispers of a tour later this year, though specifics are being kept under wraps.

One inside source told the publication, “There has been a lot of talk among people in the know, especially in the last week or two, that Rihanna is gearing up to announce a tour. It seems to be more than just hearsay at this point.”

A second source shared just how secretive the Grammy winner is about this plan — if it exists at all.

“Even some members of Rihanna’s team have been kept in the dark,” said the source. “It’s all a big secret, from the details of her halftime show to what’s next — if anything.” Representatives for Rihanna and Live Nation have not responded to Page Six’s inquiries, leaving the truth of these rumors unknown.

If the stories are true, this would be Rihanna’s first tour since 2016, when she traveled the globe on her Anti World Tour.

That trek included 75 shows in North America, Europe, and even one stop in the Middle East. The run racked up $110 million in ticket sales, and included opening acts from the likes of Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, and Big Sean.

Since concluding her last tour, Rihanna has shifted her focus to her beauty and lingerie lines, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, putting her music career almost entirely on hold. She has dabbled by featuring on songs from other acts, but for the most part, she’s been busy building her business empire, which has made her a billionaire.

The rumors about a Rihanna tour first popped up last fall, around the time the NFL announced the singer would headline. Since then, no major scoops have appeared until this Page Six news. While not confirmed, the outlet does have a history of getting it right – at least some of the time – when it comes to celebrity gossip.

One month after she performs at the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna will likely head to the Academy Awards, as she’s a first-time nominee.

She’s currently up for Best Original Song for the tune “Lift Me Up,” which was written and produced specifically for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.