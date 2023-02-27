Janelle Monáe Returns to Music with New Single ‘Float’

After years away from her music career, Janelle Monáe is finally making a comeback. On Friday, Feb. 17, the superstar dropped her long-awaited new single “Float,” which features fellow musicians Seun Kuti and Egypt 80.

The eight-time Grammy nominee is back in fine form on “Float,” on which she raps, “I don’t step, I don’t walk, I don’t dance, I just float, float, float, float,” over horn-laden backing music. The song is apparently inspired by several legends, such as Muhammed Ali’s iconic fight in Zaire, Mary Poppins’ umbrella, Aladdin’s magic carpet, and many others.

Monáe has been teasing the release of “Float” for some time now, and fans are delighted that the wait is finally over.

She has been posting snippets of the song on her Instagram, and the latest video sees her having fun with friends in the pool. The video is a bit scandalous, with close-ups of women in skimpy bikinis and Monáe wearing nothing but gold paint on her breasts, hinting that this new era of her musical career is going to be quite sexy.

“Float” is Monáe’s first track since 2021, when she shared the standalone tune “Stronger” and an extended version of the cut “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout).”

Although she hasn’t released a new album since 2018’s Dirty Computer, Monáe has been busy with her acting career, which has seemingly taken precedence.

In 2020, she joined the main cast of the psychological thriller series Homecoming and starred in the time travel thriller Antebellum. Last year, she starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and was a standout in a talented ensemble cast that included Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr.

“Float” is a fusion of Monáe’s unique style with Seun Kuti and Egypt 80’s infectious beats. Monáe proudly raps, “It’s hard to look at my resume, hoo, and not find a reason to toast,” and fans are already raising a glass to her new release. With her distinct sound and style, Monáe continues to push the boundaries of music, and “Float” is no exception.

While a new single has arrived, there’s no word yet as to what this means for future releases.

Monáe has not mentioned an album seriously, but one can guess that she has been hard at work on a collection of some sort. Seeing as how it has already been five years since her last effort, it wouldn’t be odd if she delivered a project at some point in 2023… though until she wants to make a formal announcement, fans will simply have to enjoy this latest cut.