Lizzo Admits She and Adele Got ‘So Drunk’ at the Grammys

It was clear to anyone watching this year’s Grammy Awards that Lizzo was having a fantastic night, but now she’s let everyone know just how much fun she had — and with whom.

During a recent appearance on Elvis Duran’s radio program, Lizzo revealed that she brought multiple flasks of alcohol to the Grammys and that she and tablemate Adele spent the evening drinking together.

Alcohol isn’t commonly served at the show, so many top-tier performers bring some with them. One of Lizzo’s flasks was filled with tequila, while another was full of white wine for her famous friend.

The singer told the radio host, “I have so many flasks. I had like three flasks at the table… Always be prepared!”

Lizzo and Adele proceeded to get “so drunk” together, toasting to their nominations and victories throughout the evening. Both were up for the three major prizes – Album, Record, and Song of the Year – and the two women took home more trophies.

Adele claimed Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me” while Lizzo came out on top in the Record of the Year category for her No. 1 hit “About Damn Time,” shocking many – including the woman behind the tune herself.

During the lengthy interview, the newly-minted Grammy winner recalled, “Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even really know what the categories were at this point. We were like, ‘Wait. Did they do Best New Artist?’ We didn’t even know. And then when it was time and they would just call out names, we’d just be like, ‘Smile, smile.'”

The two artists found out days before the Grammys that they were to be seated next to each other at the event. Adele admitted to her nominated friend that she had even personally requested to sit next to Lizzo, who explained, “Adele FaceTimed me when I was at Grammy rehearsal a few days before, and she was like ‘Oh my god, oh my god, we’re sitting next to each other.'”

Adele told Lizzo, “I wanted to sit next to you,” to which Lizzo replied, “Well, great, because I wanted to sit next to you!”

The camera people working the Grammys kept cutting to both Lizzo and Adele, as they made for great watching. They both spoke to host Trevor Noah at different points in the evening, and at one point, they even caught Lizzo pulling out her flask.

A similar situation happened several years back when Rihanna was seated front-and-center and she was filmed sipping from a flask she brought into the show — though she was not even trying to hide her indulgence.

With their new trophies, Lizzo is now a four-time Grammy champion, while Adele has claimed 16 prizes throughout her career.