Marjorie Taylor Greene Rants Against Same-Sex Marriage

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fired yet another verbal shot at the LGBTQ community during a rant at a political event in which she claimed supporters of same-sex marriage “don’t love God.”

Speaking at a gathering held by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee in Idaho on Saturday, Greene attacked Democratic politicians for supporting the recently enacted Respect for Marriage Act, which would require the federal government and states to recognize same-sex marriage licenses issued in states with laws that allow same-sex nuptials. The Act is a safeguard in case the conservative-leaning Supreme Court reverses its own decision legalizing marriage equality nationwide.

She also attacked Democrats for their support of a bill to guarantee a right to an abortion, falsely repeating a Republican talking point that the bill would allow abortions up until the moment of birth (in fact, the bill would only allow such extreme cases to occur in cases where the mother’s life is at risk).

“The truth has to be told. And we’re down to a point in America where the truth is being canceled. It’s being attacked like never before. And if you don’t love the truth, then you don’t love God,” Greene said.

“The Bible describes truth as a sword. And a sword is sharp. It will cut you. It will hurt you. And the problem with these people in Washington is the truth hurts them,” she added.

“And that’s why we have to keep speaking it, because it’s not our fault that the truth hurts them, it’s their fault that the truth hurts them, because they have turned their back on the truth and they’ve turned their back on God.

“And while your congressman and myself and the rest of us sit inside the House of Representatives, in the House chamber where it says, ‘In God we trust’ on the wall, the Democrats have passed bills two times and passed Congress to murder babies up until the day of birth. … Every Democrat voted for that, except one, two times,” Greene continued. “They passed a bill to make it a federal law to protect gay marriage. Marriage is between a man and a woman, and that’s between God and a man and a woman.”

The audience applauded Greene’s remarks on marriage being solely a religious practice — despite the fact that marriage is already recognized by the government for tax purposes and other legal reasons.

Critics of Greene accused the congresswoman, who has recently gotten divorced, of hypocrisy and sanctimony for holding herself out as morally superior to LGBTQ people or straight allies who support same-sex marriage.

Others pointed to previous reporting by various outlets that claimed that Greene had previously filed for divorce in July 2012 — only to later reconcile with her husband — after allegedly having affairs with two men who worked at the Crossfit gym where she trained.

“Um…,” wrote one critic, linking to a story in the UK tabloid Daily Mail.

“Marriage is a civil right. Even during the ceremonial rite of holy matrimony, the minister acknowledges, “By the power granted to me by the State of …” Isn’t that true, Marge?” tweeted another critic, responding to an abbreviated video clip of her remarks posted by PatriotTakes, which monitors and reports on right-wing extremism in various facets of society.

“Marriage has nothing to do with God or any religion. My marriage ceremony had no mention of it and I’ve been happily married for 15 years. I don’t think you can say the same thing,” tweeted a third.