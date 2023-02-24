Pink Shares Her Thoughts On Britney Spears, Madonna, and Beyoncé

For a few weeks now, Pink has been busy promoting her just-released album Trustfall, which means plenty of interviews.

The singer has taken the opportunity to speak on some of her fellow pop superstars, giving insight into her relationship with a few of the biggest names in the music world, as many of her fans have been wondering about how she fits in with other powerhouses.

In a chat with People, Pink opened up about Britney Spears and her standing with the singer.

“People think I was picking on Britney on [my 2001 single] ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me,’ but I’ve always felt like a big sister to her,” the Grammy winner said, clearing the air. “I’m very protective of her, and she’s the sweetest person in the world.”

Pink clarified that she and Spears don’t talk these days but added, “I wish her well. I cover her in light all day long.”

Pink was a strong supporter of Spears during her fight to be freed from her years-long conservatorship. The two women got to know one another and worked together a bit as they filmed the famed Pepsi commercial that saw her, Spears, and Beyoncé recreate Queen’s “We Will Rock You” in a fake colosseum, which she says was actually built in Rome near the original.

After chatting about Spears, Pink turned her attention to Beyoncé, who she referred to as the “prettiest person you could ever stand in front of” and a “total pro.”

She added that Queen Bey is actually the “sweetest,” and she commented that “for her to be that sweet, and that gentle, and then that fucking fierce on stage is insane.”

In another recent interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, Pink discussed another legendary pop icon: Madonna. “Madonna doesn’t like me,” Pink told the host during their talk.

Pink explained that Madonna is a “polarizing individual,” which she also agrees is a label that fits her. She added that Madonna reportedly isn’t fond of her after a single encounter.

Pink recounted a meet-and-greet with Madonna at the Regis & Kelly show that “got twisted around.”

Apparently, Madonna wanted to meet Pink, and after they did so and were chatting on TV, the elder of the two tried to make it seem like the opposite had happened.

Apparently, when Madonna recounted the story, she stated that Pink “was fangirling and was dying to meet” Madonna, though Pink insists that “in actuality, she invited me to her dressing room.”

The singer added that despite their odd showing, “I fucking love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. She was such an inspiration to me.”

Pink’s ninth album Trustfall was released a little more than a week ago, and it is expected to make a notable debut on the Billboard charts shortly. The two singles spun off of the project – “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and the title track – have both been making their way around the world, impacting rankings and proving that even after decades in the business, Pink still knows how to craft a pop hit.