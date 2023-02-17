Rebel Wilson Launches New ‘Label-Free’ Dating App

Rebel Wilson is getting ready to launch a new dating app called Fluid, which is open to everyone and allows users to date without worrying about labels.

The app, which Wilson co-founded, is designed to be all-inclusive, making it an ideal platform for individuals looking to find love without having to categorize themselves.

“This is the first dating app where you don’t have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say ‘I’m straight, I’m gay, I’m bisexual,’ and you don’t have to describe what you are looking for,” Wilson says in an interview with People. “It’s kind of love with no labels.”

The app’s algorithm works on users’ interests, allowing them to connect with like-minded individuals.

“The algorithm just picks up who you are vibing with and how much time you spend on certain profiles, and it’s open enough so that if your sexuality moves in a different direction, it will follow because of what you are preferring on the app,” says Wilson.

Fluid is designed to be a platform for people of all sexualities, regardless of their gender, orientation, or preferences. Wilson believes that even straight individuals can use the app and have a great time. “It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, but I think even if you’re straight, you could use the app and have an amazing time.”

Wilson herself also opened up about how she has struggled with labeling her sexuality in the past.

“I never thought I was 100 percent straight,” she says. “I don’t quite know how to define my sexuality, but I do know there’s a lot of people out there that don’t want to totally define it either.”

The Australian comedy star came out publicly in June 2022 via Instagram. She shared that she had found love with a woman named Ramona Agruma, which was news to everyone. She was forced out of the closet, as a newspaper in her home country was about to run a story telling the world of her new relationship. Since then, Wilson has also become a mother via surrogacy in late 2022.

Wilson is also excited about the potential of Fluid to help individuals like her who may have struggled to find a compatible partner using other dating apps.

“Something like this would have really helped me, and maybe I would have stumbled upon a female’s profile and been like, ‘OK, maybe I do want to message them,'” she says. “I totally would have joined up for Fluid because you don’t have to label yourself in any way. You just see who you connect with.”

Wilson discussed how she previously used dating apps like Raya, which required users to categorize themselves as being interested in men or women. She found the experience to be awkward and believes that Fluid fills a void in the market for dating apps that take into account the movement of sexual fluidity.

“I just think there was a real gap in the dating app market because I think the existing ones skew older maybe or don’t take into account this kind of movement of sexual fluidity,” she says.