Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023: All The Winners

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards have been given out, and it was a night full of history-making moments and emotional speeches.
The winners’ list also seems to give us a glimpse of what we can expect at the upcoming Academy Awards.
The film Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the night, taking home several awards including the ensemble award, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.
Brendan Fraser was also recognized for his performance in The Whale as the year’s best lead actor.
Yeoh’s triumph made history as she became the first Asian woman to win a leading film acting award. In her emotional acceptance speech, she said, “This is not just for me, this is for every little girl who looks like me.”
Quan, who made similar history with his trophy, was also overcome with emotion and stated, “This moment no longer belongs to just me, it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change.”
The Banshees of Inishirin, which entered the night with five nominations, went home empty-handed.
On the TV side, The White Lotus’s second season took home two prizes, including Outstanding Drama Ensemble and Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge.
Abbott Elementary was recognized as the Outstanding Comedy Ensemble, and stars from Ozark (Jason Bateman), The Bear (Jeremy Allen White), and Hacks (Jean Smart) all took home Actors for their performances.
The awards were broadcast live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Netflix’s YouTube channel for the first time. The show will move to streaming live on Netflix next year.
With over 120,000 members of SAG-AFTRA voting, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are a celebration of the acting profession as a whole, with peers rewarding one another.
This year’s ceremony not only recognized the brightest stars in the industry but also paid homage to Sally Field, a legendary actress who received the coveted SAG Life Achievement Award. The award is a testament to Field’s illustrious career and her contribution to the art of acting.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are often a predictor of Oscar successes, and this year’s winners could give us a hint of what to expect at the upcoming Academy Awards.
Here is a full list of winners from the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards:
