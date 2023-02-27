Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023: All The Winners

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards have been given out, and it was a night full of history-making moments and emotional speeches.

The winners’ list also seems to give us a glimpse of what we can expect at the upcoming Academy Awards.

The film Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the night, taking home several awards including the ensemble award, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

Brendan Fraser was also recognized for his performance in The Whale as the year’s best lead actor.

Yeoh’s triumph made history as she became the first Asian woman to win a leading film acting award. In her emotional acceptance speech, she said, “This is not just for me, this is for every little girl who looks like me.”

Quan, who made similar history with his trophy, was also overcome with emotion and stated, “This moment no longer belongs to just me, it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change.”

The Banshees of Inishirin, which entered the night with five nominations, went home empty-handed.

On the TV side, The White Lotus’s second season took home two prizes, including Outstanding Drama Ensemble and Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge.

Abbott Elementary was recognized as the Outstanding Comedy Ensemble, and stars from Ozark (Jason Bateman), The Bear (Jeremy Allen White), and Hacks (Jean Smart) all took home Actors for their performances.

The awards were broadcast live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Netflix’s YouTube channel for the first time. The show will move to streaming live on Netflix next year.

With over 120,000 members of SAG-AFTRA voting, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are a celebration of the acting profession as a whole, with peers rewarding one another.

This year’s ceremony not only recognized the brightest stars in the industry but also paid homage to Sally Field, a legendary actress who received the coveted SAG Life Achievement Award. The award is a testament to Field’s illustrious career and her contribution to the art of acting.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are often a predictor of Oscar successes, and this year’s winners could give us a hint of what to expect at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Here is a full list of winners from the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

WINNER: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

WINNER: The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

WINNER: Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

WINNER: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt (The English)

WINNER: Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell (The Patient)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

WINNER: Sam Elliott (1883)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

WINNER: Stranger Things

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture