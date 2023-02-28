Taylor Swift Makes History With New Charting Album

Taylor Swift is having another incredible week on the Billboard charts. But then again, when does she not?

Swift has achieved a new milestone in her career by earning the rare feat of having 10 albums find space on the Billboard 200 chart simultaneously.

She’s just the fifth artist to do so, according to Billboard, and the first without a major event to connect the sales jump to. The singer-songwriter takes up 5% of all available real estate on the weekly ranking of the most-consumed albums and EPs in the U.S., which is no small accomplishment.

The “Anti-Hero” talent has always been known for her dominance in the music industry, and her latest achievement proves once again how popular and powerful she remains. Impressively, while she makes history this time around, she only improves her performance slightly, as she often occupies more spots on the roster than everyone else.

Last week, nine of Swift’s albums were already on the Billboard 200, and this time around she ups that count thanks to a new title, Lover: Live From Paris. That live set debuts on the chart at No. 58. The album is available as a vinyl-only release that can be purchased exclusively through Swift’s official webstore.

Lover: Live From Paris was recorded at Olympia in Paris on September 9, 2019, during the tour that supported her Lover album. The new release managed to secure a spot on the chart with 13,500 equivalent album units, all from album sales. That’s also enough to make it one of the bestselling titles of the week.

Swift is the fifth artist to occupy at least 10 spaces on the Billboard at once, and she’s in some incredible company. The superstar joins The Beatles, Prince, Whitney Houston, and David Bowie in this elite club. The record for the most albums present on the Billboard 200 at once still belongs to Prince. The week following his death in 2016, 19 of his releases were on the ranking.

All but one of her currently-charting albums have spent time at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Only the brand new Lover: Live From Paris has missed the mark. The debuting title is her fifteenth project to make it to the list. Swift has now accrued 11 No. 1 albums throughout her career, the fourth-most of all time.

Swift’s feat is even more remarkable when taking into consideration the decline in album sales due to the rise of streaming services. This latest success is a testament to her dedicated fanbase that they continue to support her work by buying physical copies of her albums.

