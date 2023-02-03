Watch Harry Styles Split His Pants Mid-Concert

Fans were left stunned — and probably excited — during a recent Harry Styles concert when the singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction on stage.

In front of a packed crowd, Styles’ brown leather-looking pants ripped as he was in the middle of what appears to be the song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” from his latest album Harry’s House.

The reveal left him momentarily stunned, which is understandable, as the left side of his pants tore when he bent down, exposing his thigh to thousands of onlookers.

After just a second of shock, the singer quickly regained his composure and continued on with the show as if nothing had happened. The unexpected (and rather funny) moment has since gone viral and has fans talking about both the singer’s professionalism and his ability to handle the situation with grace and humor as well as the obvious.

Baby ripped his pants infront of his first celebrity crush THE Jennifer Aniston somebody check on him 😭

pic.twitter.com/JenZpsi02X — ᴴ Watching dwd non stop (fan account) (@styles_devotion) January 27, 2023

Countless fans in the audience were filming at the time Styles’ pants ripped, so it’s no surprise that a number of videos – all at different angles – have since found their way onto the internet. The clips of the incident show Styles gesturing to his ripped pants to someone offstage and then continuing to perform without missing a beat.

Fans were quick to show their support for the chart-topper, with many taking to social media to express their admiration for the singer. Some even joked that the ripped pants added to the excitement of the show and made it even more memorable.

Styles was playing to a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles when the wardrobe malfunction took place.

The superstar is currently in the middle of his Love On Tour, which began in mid-2021 and is set to continue into this coming summer. Next, the singer will perform near Palm Springs, then head overseas for several more legs of the trek, which will see him play to audiences in countries such as South Korea, Japan, Australia, and much of Europe.

Aside from his musical talent, Styles is also known for his fashion sense and his bold, daring style choices. This wardrobe malfunction only added to his reputation as a risk-taker and someone who is not afraid to push boundaries. His ability to handle the situation with such ease only adds to his appeal and makes him even more beloved by fans.

The titillating incident has only added to Harry Styles’ reputation as a talented and charismatic performer. In a time when many musicians are struggling to connect with their audience, Styles’ ability to handle the situation with humor and professionalism is a testament to his star power. The video of his ripped pants on stage is sure to become a memorable moment for both Styles and his fans.

In between concerts, Styles will likely head to the Grammys in a few days, where he is one of the most-nominated artists. The former One Direction singer-songwriter is currently competing for six trophies, including Album, Record, and Song of the Year.