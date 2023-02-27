Watch Jennifer Coolidge’s Emotional SAG Speech

Jennifer Coolidge has done it again! The beloved actress has added yet another trophy to her collection.

This time, it’s a Screen Actors Guild Award for her outstanding performance in The White Lotus. Last night, Coolidge was gifted the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the hit HBO show’s second season.

When accepting the award, Coolidge expressed her gratitude and acknowledged that this could be a pivotal moment in her career. “I just want to say,” she continued before becoming emotional. “I want you all to know that I’m just so grateful. So grateful, because this could be it.”

Coolidge also took the time to thank The White Lotus creator Mike White and many people at HBO who made the show happen, but it was her heartfelt thanks to her family that really stood out.

The actress praised her parents for exposing her to the art of acting from a young age, and shared a touching story about her father’s commitment to honesty.

“What I really want to say is, I have these amazing parents,” Coolidge said. “And they had this incredible gift, it was impossible for them to lie. They just couldn’t do it. Never. Never. They just never lied.”

She then revealed the one exception.

“My father, one day, the school principal came to my first-grade class and said that I needed to be called to the office. And I went to the office, and she said, ‘Your father’s here.’ And my father was standing there, and he goes, ‘Yeah Jenny, we have to go,’ and the principal said, ‘Get well,’ and I didn’t know what that meant.

“And I got in the car with my dad, and he was driving, and he said, ‘I’m never gonna tell a lie again, but we’re going somewhere really cool.’ And he drove me to this place, and it was this funky thing in Massachusetts. It was the Charlie Chaplin film festival. He got me out of first-grade class to do it, and I swear to God, seeing Charlie Chaplin for the first time and having that experience, my love of film, my love of actors — all of that came from my first grade.”

Coolidge’s win at the SAG Awards is the latest in a string of accolades for the actress. She had a phenomenal year in 2022, with a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for season one of The White Lotus, among many other prestigious honors.