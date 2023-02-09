Who Might Join Rihanna At The Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl halftime show typically features one main artist, but they rarely end up performing solo. It’s a common practice for the headliner to bring out other musicians who they have some connection with, such as friends or former collaborators, and predicting who it might be is always a lot of fun.

With numerous hit singles and countless collaborations under her belt, the list of potential guests for Rihanna’s moment in the spotlight is extensive.

So, who will she invite to join her during her brief performance? Here are a few possibilities.

A$AP Rocky

Although Rihanna and A$AP Rocky only have a single collaboration, he might still make an appearance during her performance.

The pair joined forces over a decade ago for the remix of “Cockiness (Love It),” which, although not a commercial success, is a fan favorite.

Despite the track’s potential for not being appropriate for a family-friendly event, Rocky may still appear as he is Rihanna’s current partner and the father of her child.

Drake

Rihanna and Drake have a wealth of hit songs together, making it possible for them to nearly fill the entire Super Bowl halftime show with their collaborations alone. The duo boasts two No. 1s on the Hot 100, with “Work” and “What’s My Name” topping the charts.

Additionally, Drake’s own “Too Good” and “Take Care,” which both feature RiRi, also proved successful. Their close relationship, which may have been romantic at one point, spans many years. Furthermore, it’s high time for Drake to finally grace the Super Bowl stage with his performance in some way.

Jay-Z

The bond between Jay-Z and Rihanna transcends their popular radio hits, such as “Talk That Talk,” “Run This Town,” and her Grammy-winning smash “Umbrella.”

Jay-Z was responsible for discovering and launching Rihanna’s career and the two have been close friends ever since. The rapper also holds the title of producer for the Super Bowl halftime show, a role that earned him an Emmy award last year.

Calvin Harris

Scottish DJ and hitmaker Calvin Harris is featured on what is considered one of Rihanna’s greatest hits, “We Found Love.” The two artists share a Grammy for the electrifying No. 1 single, which was released in 2011. They also collaborated on the successful “This Is What You Came For.”

Electronic music has been largely absent from the Super Bowl, and Harris could bring it to the forefront. Closing out the performance with a show-stopping rendition of “We Found Love” would be a fantastic way to celebrate her comeback.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled is more of a hype man and beat-and-lyric pairings specialist than a traditional DJ, but he has achieved great success in this role, and he would definitely be thrilled to perform at the Super Bowl.

Khaled and Rihanna previously collaborated on the hit single “Wild Thoughts,” which reached the No. 2 spot on the Hot 100 several years ago. This crowd-pleasing track would be a perfect fit for the main stage of the Super Bowl.

Previous Performers

Throughout her career, Rihanna has collaborated with numerous musicians who have already graced the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show. Although it’s possible for any of these artists to return, it seems unlikely, given that most of them headlined recently.

The list of previous Super Bowl headliners RiRi could bring out includes Coldplay (“Princess of China”), Eminem (“The Monster,” “Love The Way You Lie”), Paul McCartney (“FourFiveSeconds”), and Shakira (“Can’t Remember to Forget You”).