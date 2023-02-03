Why Pop Duo/Group Is The Grammy Category To Watch

Every year, fans and industry insiders alike eagerly await the announcement of the winners in the top categories at the Grammys, such as Album, Record, and Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

However, one of the most exciting categories to watch in 2023 is the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

This year, there’s no clear frontrunner in that specific race, which makes the competition all the more thrilling. No matter who takes home the trophy, someone will become a first-time winner, and history can be made with several of the nominees.

Here’s a look at all five of the nominated songs and why it will matter if they win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy.

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

ABBA is widely regarded as one of the most successful pop bands of all time, with a string of hit songs and albums that have sold millions of copies around the world. Despite their impressive record of success, the group has never won a Grammy.

In fact, they were finally nominated for the first time just last year. This has long been seen by many as an injustice, and voters at the 2023 Grammy Awards now have a chance to rectify that by awarding the Swedish pop icons with one or more trophies.

ABBA is nominated in several categories this year, including Album and Record of the Year, and while they may face stiff competition in those categories, they stand a strong chance of winning in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their single “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

Camila Cabello – “Bam Bam (ft. Ed Sheeran)”

Camila Cabello has been a prominent figure in pop music for several years, first as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, and later as a successful solo artist…but sadly, she has yet to win a Grammy.

She’s nominated again this year for the song “Bam Bam,” a collaboration with Ed Sheeran. If Cabello takes home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy, she will become the first member of Fifth Harmony to win a prize and one of only a few Latin winners in this category’s history.

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

This year, BTS is up for several Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year as featured artists and songwriters on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, thanks to their collaboration “My Universe.”

The song was a massive success, reaching No. 1 on charts around the world, and now it has a real chance to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance trophy.

If “My Universe” does take home the award, BTS will make history once again, becoming the first Asian act to win this honor, as well as the first K-pop band to claim a Grammy.

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Throughout his time as a superstar, Post Malone has now been nominated for 10 Grammys, but has yet to win a single honor. This year, he has another opportunity to win, as he is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Doja Cat for their hit single “I Like You (A Happier Song).”

Despite being a seasoned nominee with 16 nominations to her name, Dojo Cat has only won one Grammy in the past, so voters may feel it’s time to reward both acts in one swing.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Sam Smith is no stranger to the Grammy Awards, having won four of the six trophies they were nominated for during their first time at the show, including Record and Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

This year, Smith has returned with a new collaborator – rising pop star Kim Petras – with their No. 1 hit single “Unholy”. The duo’s nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance marks a historic moment for the music industry, as a win would make Smith the first openly nonbinary musician to take home a Grammy and Petras the first openly transgender artist to do so.