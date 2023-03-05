5 Must-Hear Gay Albums In March 2023

Spring has sprung — at least in some parts of the country.

As the seasons begin to change and the weather turns a bit warmer, March is slated to provide a number of highly-anticipated new albums from LGBTQ women and favorites of the community.

From alternative R&B to indie rock to pure pop, there’s something for everyone this month.

Kali Uchis – Red Moon in Venus

Release Date: March 3

It’s been three years since Kali Uchis last delivered an album, and now that she’s been teasing this chapter of her career for more than a year, fans are rabid for a complete collection. The Grammy winner once admitted that during lockdown she recorded a pair of LPs – one in English and one in Spanish – though it seems maybe she mixed them together, as Red Moon In Venus appears to be a blend of styles and languages.

Uchis has already dropped a handful of tunes from the album, and thus far it seems like a sexy, luxurious alt-R&B affair, the kind that so many attempt to pull off, but none can do quite like Uchis.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Release Date: March 10

Miley returned to the rock sound she launched her career with more than a decade ago with 2020’s Plastic Hearts, and despite an outpouring of love from fans and strong critical acclaim, the set somewhat underperformed. Cyrus then left her label and moved to another to begin a new chapter, and from the moment it began, it was clear that she was back in her finest form.

Cyrus introduced her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation with lead single “Flowers,” an ode to not needing a man and living your life to the fullest on your own. The tune debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, earning the Grammy nominee her second leader on the chart. With Brandi Carlile and Sia now on board, it seems like this is shaping up to be one of the most exciting titles of the year.

Whitney Houston – I Go to the Rock

Release Date: March 10

Whitney Houston – The Voice – has now been gone for more than a decade, but her legacy lives on through the music she recorded throughout her lifetime. The last few years have been busy for the Houston estate, as they’re actively trying to keep her career going posthumously with remixes, a biopic, and now, her first album including at least some new material since her passing.

Tilted I Go to the Rock, the set will feature recordings of gospel standards, which were some of Houston’s favorites. While she may have been best known as a pop and R&B powerhouse, she got her start in the church, and she had a lifelong love of music that praised her God. Even for those who don’t typically enjoy Christian and gospel tunes, this one might be worth checking out. I mean, it’s Whitney.

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Release Date: March 24

Lana Del Rey is back with a new album, and of course it comes with a funny title. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is the singer-songwriter’s ninth full-length, and the first since she doled out a pair of projects in 2021. This time around, she’s reunited with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, the hottest producer at the moment, and she’s bringing musical guests like Jon Batiste and Father John Misty along for the ride.

So far, from the two singles Del Rey has released–the title track and second cut “A&W”–it seems long time followers are in for more of her signature sound and songwriting style, which should thrill them.

Boygenius – The Record

Release Date: March 31

For those who don’t know, Boygenius is an indie rock supergroup composed of three women who have all found great success on their own – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus.

The trio formed several years back, when they released a self-titled debut EP, but since then, they’ve all become much more well-known. That means their first full-length is already on track to be met with much more attention and acclaim.

Now, don’t expect The Record to be a massive hit or to spin off smash singles, but listen to it late in March for what might be heartbreaking lyrics and vocals from three of the most prominent and talented women in indie rock at the moment.