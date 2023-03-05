5 Times Beyoncé Was An LGBTQ Ally

Throughout her decades-long career as one of the most influential stars in the music industry, Beyoncé has consistently shown herself to be an ally of the LGBTQ community.

She has demonstrated her support for equal rights through her music videos, collaborations with queer artists, and outspoken statements.

As an artist who has a massive global following, Beyoncé’s advocacy for the LGBTQ community has been a vital step toward creating a more inclusive and accepting world.

Beyoncé has used her music to promote LGBTQ representation and visibility many times. Additionally, she has collaborated with countless queer artists, such as Frank Ocean, Big Freedia, and Lady Gaga, to name only a few.

Beyoncé’s support for the community has also extended to her philanthropic efforts. She has donated to organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and the Human Rights Campaign to support the advancement of LGBTQ rights.

The Grammy winner’s consistent and unwavering support for the LGBTQ community has cemented her status as an ally who uses her platform to uplift marginalized voices.

It’s hard to pick just a handful of moments when Queen Bey was a true friend to the LGBTQ community, but here are five of the most impactful.

1. Her YouTube 2020 Commencement Speech

In the early months of the pandemic, Beyoncé gave a stirring commencement address during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation ceremony, in which she spoke directly to queer Black youths.

She began by acknowledging the challenges they faced as graduates amidst a global crisis and a racial pandemic, before thanking them for their collective voice in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

She encouraged those who felt different to create their own stage and make themselves seen, telling them that their queerness and Blackness are beautiful, as is their compassion and understanding for those who may be different. Beyoncé urged graduates to be themselves and make the world see that it’s their time now.

2. Accepting The GLAAD Vanguard Award

In a powerful moment of acceptance and advocacy for LGBTQ people, Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted the Vanguard Award from GLAAD. During her speech, Beyoncé urged the audience to promote love and support for all human beings, especially friends and family.

She emphasized the importance of loving children for who they truly are and shared a personal story of her Uncle Johnny, who struggled with HIV and was a behind-the-scenes contributor to Destiny’s Child. Through tears, she described his loss as “one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived.”

3. Her Pride-Centric “7/11” Video

To celebrate Pride and the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on same-sex marriage, Beyoncé recreated her “7/11” video with a 17-second clip featuring rainbow flags and energetic dance moves.

“Love always wins!” the singer wrote. The star donned a rainbow cape, fringed minidress, and rode a tricycle in the video, which was made specifically for the occasion.

4. She Supported Trans People Using The Bathroom They’re Comfortable With

During her Formation World Tour in 2016, Beyoncé published a statement on her website about North Carolina’s controversial laws concerning transgender people.

She highlighted the importance of equality and directed her fans to support the Y’all Means All campaign, which aimed to repeal the ban.

Her website stated, “We think it is important for us to bring attention to those who are committed to being good and carrying on the message of equality in this core of controversy.” The comment reflected her commitment to using her platform to advocate for marginalized communities.

5. Working With LGBTQ Musicians

Beyoncé has collaborated with many queer artists, showing her support and recognition of their talents. MNEK, who worked with Beyoncé on her song “Hold Up,” praised the singer, stating, “It was awesome, that someone of her caliber appreciated what I was doing.”

In addition to MNEK, Beyoncé has featured the voices of queer stars such as Big Freedia on “Formation” and “Break My Soul.”

She has also been a vocal supporter of R&B star Frank Ocean, whom she worked with twice and supported after he publicly came out as bisexual.

Furthermore, Beyoncé has uplifted trans DJ and producer Honey Dijon by including her on her album Renaissance, which helped the musician earn her first Grammy nomination.