All 25 of Max Martin’s No. 1 Hits

Max Martin is undoubtedly one of the most successful and reliable hitmakers and producers in the history of pop music, even if some people don’t realize it.

For almost a quarter of a century now, he has been a driving force behind some of the biggest hits of the modern era, from Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” to Coldplay and BTS’s “My Universe,” which topped the Hot 100 more than 20 years apart from one another.

The Swedish songwriter and record producer has been an unavoidable (not that anyone wants to miss him) figure in the music industry, working with a wide range of artists and crafting countless chart-topping songs.

Despite not being a member of the LGBTQ community himself, Martin has played an instrumental role in creating some of the most beloved pop anthems for gay audiences.

His collaborations with divas such as Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande have produced numerous hits that are loved and celebrated in gay clubs, bars, and parties around the world.

Martin’s success as a songwriter is undeniable, as he has now charted 25 No. 1 hits on the Hot 100. This places him third among all songwriters, behind only Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

Martin’s ability to adapt his songwriting style for each artist he works with has undoubtedly contributed to his success, making him a sought-after collaborator in the industry. But some stars have returned to him repeatedly for hit after hit.

Among his collaborators, Martin and Katy Perry have the most No. 1 hits together, with a total of eight chart-topping singles.

He’s also enjoyed great success with Taylor Swift, having landed four No. 1 hits with her, as well as a trio with both Britney Spears and The Weeknd.

Despite his many successes, Martin shows no signs of slowing down. In a recent photo posted by Madonna, the singer revealed that she is in the studio with the hitmaker, and they’re surely creating something amazing.

For those who may not be familiar with Martin’s work, or who may not realize just how many of their favorite songs were written or produced by him, a list of all his No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 is below.

Britney Spears – “…Baby One More Time” (1999)

NSYNC – “It’s Gonna Be Me” (2000)

Katy Perry – “I Kissed a Girl” (2008)

Pink – “So What” (2008)

Kelly Clarkson – “My Life Would Suck Without You” (2009)

Britney Spears – “3” (2009)

Katy Perry – “California Gurls (ft. Snoop Dogg)” (2010)

Katy Perry – “Teenage Dream” (2010)

Pink – “Raise Your Glass” (2010)

Britney Spears – “Hold It Against Me” (2011)

Katy Perry – “E.T. (ft. Kanye West)” (2011)

Katy Perry – “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” (2011)

Katy Perry – “Part of Me” (2012)

Maroon 5 – “One More Night” (2012)

Taylor Swift – “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (2012)

Katy Perry – “Roar” (2013)

Katy Perry – “Dark Horse (ft. Juicy J)” (2014)

Taylor Swift – “Shake It Off” (2014)

Taylor Swift – “Blank Space” (2014)

Taylor Swift – “Bad Blood (ft. Kendrick Lamar)” (2015)

The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face” (2015)

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (2016)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (2020)

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears” (2021)

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe” (2021)