All the Winners at the 2023 Oscars

Everything Everywhere All At Once won everything at the Oscars…

Well, almost everything.

The universe-hopping film walked away with nearly every Academy Award it was up for, claiming seven trophies over the course of the evening. The unlikely box office hit snagged Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and, amazingly, three of the four acting trophies.

The second-biggest winner of the night was the German-language All Quiet on the Western Front, which was awarded four Oscars. The only other movie to collect more than a single trophy was The Whale.

Going into Oscar night, Everything Everywhere All At Once stood out as the movie with the most nominations, as the fantasy/action flick snagged an impressive 11 chances to win. The Michelle Yeoh-fronted film was followed by both All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, with nine apiece. The Elvis biopic came next, with eight nominations. Both Banshees and Elvis went home empty-handed.

Here are all the winners at the 2023 Academy Awards, which were broadcast live on Sunday, March 12, on ABC.

​​Best Picture

Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang, producers

All Quiet on the Western Front – Malte Grunert, producer

Avatar: The Way of Water – James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers

The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, and Martin McDonagh, producers

Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers

The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, and Tony Kushner, producers

Tár – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan, and Scott Lambert, producers

Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers

Triangle of Sadness -Erik Hemmendorff and Philppe Bober, producers

Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Frances McDormand, producers

Best Director

Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Brendan Fraser – The Whale as Charlie

Austin Butler – Elvis as Elvis Presley

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin as Pádraic Súilleabháin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun as Calum Paterson

Bill Nighy – Living as Mr. Williams

Actress in a Leading Role

Winner: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Wang

Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie as Leslie Rowlands

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin as Colm Doherty

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway as James Aucoin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans as Boris Schildkraut

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin as Dominic Kearney

Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda

Hong Chau – The Whale as Liz

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin as Siobhán Súilleabháin

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once as Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Women Talking – Sarah Polley

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick – Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie

Best Animated Feature Film

Winner: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best International Feature Film

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Documentary Feature

Winner: Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Best Documentary Short Subject

Winner: The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Live Action Short Film

Winner: An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkely and Ross White

Ivalu – Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuaron

Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad

Best Animated Short Film

Winner: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor – Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis

Ice Merchants – Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribbon

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon

Best Original Score

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Best Original Song

Winner: “Naatu Naatu” from RRR – music by M. M. Keeravani and lyrics by Chandrabose

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman – music and lyrics by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick – music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once – music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski; lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Sound

Winner: Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Best Production Design

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Best Cinematography

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Tár – Florian Hoffmeister

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Costume Design

Winner: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Jurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Best Film Editing

Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Tár – Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Best Visual Effects

Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

All Quiet on the Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher