Anitta Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Elite’

As if fans weren’t excited enough for the upcoming season of Netflix’s Elite, now they have one more reason to get pumped for more episodes.

Brazilian musician Anitta has signed on to join the cast of the show, bringing some starpower to the Spanish program.

The news was confirmed by Anitta herself and the show’s official Instagram account on March 9, with the two posting a photo together. The caption, written in Spanish, hints at the exciting role the singer will play in the upcoming seventh season of the show.

The post read, “A ‘girl from Rio’ you already know is about to arrive in Las Encinas… @anitta is joining the #Elite7 cast.” Fans have long speculated that she might become a part of the beloved series, and now it’s official.

Anitta also took to her Instagram Story to share some behind-the-scenes snaps of her time on set with actress Carmen Arrufat and the executive producer of Elite, Rubén Goldfarb.

Along with one of the photos, Anitta wrote, “@rubengol Thank you for treating me with so much care, affection, and respect.”

Anitta’s profile grew considerably last year when she earned her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and despite not winning the award — it went to jazz musician Samara Joy in something of a shock — she has continued to make waves in the music industry. Anitta was one of several musical acts up for the honor who identify as part of the LGBTQ community, as she has stated publicly in the past that she is bisexual.

In addition to her acting debut, Anitta has been busy working on music as well.

She recently teased a new album during an interview with Billboard, saying, “I feel more freedom to show my real culture and show myself, so now I’m working on an album, full funk, full my culture, so people will know, ‘OK, so that’s her!'”

Anitta has also reportedly been spotted filming a music video in her native Brazil with Chlöe (of Chlöe x Halle fame), further cementing her status as a global superstar.

With her acting debut on Elite and her upcoming album, Anitta is poised to have an even bigger year in 2023 than she did in 2022.