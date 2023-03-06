Ariana Grande Returns to Music and Immediately Hits No. 1

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Ariana Grande, but she’s back, and it looks like she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Grande recently joined forces with an old friend, The Weeknd, on a hit song that quickly climbed the charts.

“Die For You” featuring Grande’s new lyrics and vocals has just been announced as the new No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart this week, much to the delight of fans of both artists.

“Die For You” marks the seventh No.1 hit for both Grande and The Weeknd, marking the second time the two have reached the top together. Almost two years ago, the duo’s “Save Your Tears” topped the charts, which was originally a solo cut until Grande joined in.

Grande is no stranger to chart-toppers herself, with a string of No. 1 hits including “Thank U, Next,” “7 Rings,” “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber, “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga, “Positions,” “Save Your Tears,” and now “Die For You.” The Weeknd, on the other hand, has controlled the ranking with his own hits like “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Starboy” with Daft Punk, “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” and both of his Grande collaborations.

“Die For You” is the fourth song Grande and The Weeknd have worked on together, with their successful partnership starting in 2014 with her single “Love Me Harder,” on which The Weeknd featured.

The song broke into the top 10 on the Hot 100, marking The Weeknd’s first appearance in the region. A few years later, Grande brought him back for “Off the Table,” an album cut from her set Positions.

The song wasn’t released as a single, but it still managed to enter the top 40 on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 35.

The trajectory that “Die For You” has experienced is quite unexpected and unlikely. The track was first released in the fall of 2016 on The Weeknd’s album Starboy. It was one of the final singles released from the album, and it received a promotional push a year after the LP dropped.

It performed well at the time, but then seemingly disappeared from the charts. Recently, fans on TikTok recently helped it go viral, and The Weeknd noticed what was happening and began promoting it again. This frame, “Die For You” jumped from No. 6 on the Hot 100 to No. 1, going from another solo top 10 hit to a joint chart-topper for both acts.

Grande has been relatively quiet regarding new music for a little over a year. She’s currently busy working on the upcoming Wicked films, which began filming some time ago. The first of the two movies is expected to hit theaters in December 2024.