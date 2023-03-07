Bunker DC Updates Its Dress Code, Will Not Ban High Heels

A former New Jersey bank teller is suing her former bosses at Wells Fargo for allegedly discriminating against her based on her gender identity and race.

Alexis Edwards, a Black transgender woman who worked at a bank branch in Newark, claims her superiors "blackballed" her due to her gender identity and perceived sexual orientation, thereby limiting her opportunities for career advancement.

She also claims that those same superiors laughed when customers mocked her for her transgender identity. According to a lawsuit filed in federal court, customers said Edwards would "never be a real woman because she could never have kids."