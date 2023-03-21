Check Out Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Setlist

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour officially kicked off just a few days ago, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

After a five-year hiatus from touring, Swift announced her return last November. Fans all over the world have been discussing what their perfect setlists would be and trying to guess which songs she’ll perform from her vast repertoire of 10 studio albums.

The Eras Tour is designed to represent each of Swift’s musical eras – as the name suggests – with each album receiving its own chapter.

The show is split into 10 chapters, though not each album receives the same amount of time – and her self-titled debut is seemingly largely left out entirely most nights.

The Midnights and Folklore chapters contain the most songs – seven each – which isn’t surprising, considering they are both relatively new and incredibly successful.

Swift has left one chapter completely shrouded in mystery. During this time in the show, she’ll change up what tune or tunes she plays every night of the tour. This means that every stop of the trek will feature a unique experience, with fans getting a different taste of the superstar’s vast discography every time they attend the show.

At the opening night of The Eras Tour, attendees got a special treat as Swift included “Tim McGraw,” a song from her self-titled debut album. However, this was the only time that era was represented in the show, and Swifties can only speculate as to what other songs they might hear during the mystery chapter.

Running at over three hours long and including no less than 44 songs each night, The Eras Tour is tailor-made for Swift’s biggest and most ardent fans – the only ones who seemingly were able to get a ticket.

For those getting ready to see Swift in concert, or even for those who wish they could, read on below to catch the full setlist for The Eras Tour.

​​Act I: Lover

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

“Cruel Summer”

“The Man”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Lover”

“The Archer”

Act II: Fearless

“Fearless”

“You Belong with Me”

“Love Story”

Act III: Evermore

“‘Tis the Damn Season”

“Willow”

“Marjorie”

“Champagne Problems”

“Tolerate It”

Act IV: Reputation

“…Ready for It?”

“Delicate”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

Act V: Speak Now

“Enchanted”

Act VI: Red

“22”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Act VII: Folklore

“Seven” (spoken interlude) / “Invisible String”

“Betty”

“The Last Great American Dynasty”

“August”

“Illicit Affairs”

“My Tears Ricochet”

“Cardigan”

Act VIII: 1989

“Style”

“Blank Space”

“Shake It Off”

“Wildest Dreams”

“Bad Blood”

Act IX: Surprise songs

First surprise song

Second surprise song

Act X: Midnights