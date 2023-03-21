Check Out Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Setlist

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour officially kicked off just a few days ago, and fans couldn’t be more excited.
After a five-year hiatus from touring, Swift announced her return last November. Fans all over the world have been discussing what their perfect setlists would be and trying to guess which songs she’ll perform from her vast repertoire of 10 studio albums.
The Eras Tour is designed to represent each of Swift’s musical eras – as the name suggests – with each album receiving its own chapter.
The show is split into 10 chapters, though not each album receives the same amount of time – and her self-titled debut is seemingly largely left out entirely most nights.
The Midnights and Folklore chapters contain the most songs – seven each – which isn’t surprising, considering they are both relatively new and incredibly successful.
Swift has left one chapter completely shrouded in mystery. During this time in the show, she’ll change up what tune or tunes she plays every night of the tour. This means that every stop of the trek will feature a unique experience, with fans getting a different taste of the superstar’s vast discography every time they attend the show.
At the opening night of The Eras Tour, attendees got a special treat as Swift included “Tim McGraw,” a song from her self-titled debut album. However, this was the only time that era was represented in the show, and Swifties can only speculate as to what other songs they might hear during the mystery chapter.
Running at over three hours long and including no less than 44 songs each night, The Eras Tour is tailor-made for Swift’s biggest and most ardent fans – the only ones who seemingly were able to get a ticket.
For those getting ready to see Swift in concert, or even for those who wish they could, read on below to catch the full setlist for The Eras Tour.
Act I: Lover
Act II: Fearless
Act III: Evermore
Act IV: Reputation
Act V: Speak Now
Act VI: Red
Act VII: Folklore
Act VIII: 1989
Act IX: Surprise songs
Act X: Midnights
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!