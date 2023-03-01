Chicago’s First Lesbian Mayor Loses Re-Election

A Republican candidate for Congress found himself being confronted over a more than decade-old Facebook post in which he compared members of the LGBTQ community to people who are "sick, disease," suffer from bipolar disorder, or are addicted to drugs.

Leon Benjamin, the Republican Party's nominee for Virginia's 4th Congressional District, appeared on MSNBC's The Sunday Show last weekend, during which he was confronted by host Jonathan Capehart, a gay man, over the post.

In the post, which was posted in January 2011, Benjamin, a senior pastor at New Life Harvest Church, encouraged people to bring those in need of salvation to an event at his church.